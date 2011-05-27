The Number 23: Rapper SL Jones Claims It

“I know you looking at the cover like 23? This n#$%^ callin’ himself Michael Jordan now?”

Within the intro’s first 30 seconds, SL Jones lets it be known: he might not be calling himself the best, but he’s here to stay.

“Since y’all won’t let me in…Imma force my way in…”

No, it’s not a reference to the NBA, the title of Little Rock-bred, Atlanta-based rapper SL Jones’ new mixtape The Number 23, but more a representation of where he grew up and what’s to come. 23 stands for the 23rd and Wolfe neighborhood he was raised in, and for greatness. That’s what the rapper wants.

The tape, hosted by Don Cannon, was released on May 23 and features appearances from Killer Mike, Waka Flocka Flame, Pill, Trae Tha Truth, Yo Gotti, Errol Westbrook, and others. The production is handled by Lex Luger, Shawty Redd, Don Cannon, and more.

The self-proclaimed LeBron James fan (another former #23) is a protege of the acclaimed Killer Mike, and is already getting love from music players such as XXL, Fader, The Source, HipHopDX, OnSMASH, Nah Right and Ozone. Ludacris co-signed him by making an appearance on this mixtape as well.

The tape is full of basketball references. SL Jones drops references to triple doubles and fast breaks (“fast-break numbers, two deuces, three treys”) on the second track. The vibe? It’s a mix of a lot, from laid-back West Coast tracks to Texas-influenced tracks with southern flavor (think Killer Mike, T.I. and Young Jeezy). Overall, dude seems to have a lot of sides to him, and is pretty versatile. The tape never became redundant. After a few listens, some standout tracks were “I’m Str8,” “Trapped Out” (featuring Yo Gotti, Pill & Waka Flocka Flame), “2 23,” “To The Beat,” and “Walkin’ Investment,” while “Hear Me” (produced by Don Cannon) and “Fligher Learning” (produced by BB Slimm) will definitely be in the rotation for a while.

So since 23 has been such a big number around these parts lately, I decided to do a little research and tie in the mixtape with the number, revolving around MJ and LeBron:

NBA games played in the number 23

MJ: 1,232

LBJ: 619

Numbers they wore besides 23

MJ: 12, 45

LBJ: 6

Statistical averages from the season that they were/turned 23 years old

MJ: 37.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.9 spg, 1.5 bpg, lost in E.C. first round of playoffs (3-0)

LBJ: 30 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.1 bpg, lost in E.C. semifinals of playoffs (4-3)

Stats from the 23rd game of their careers

MJ: DET, L 108-101 (stats not available)

LBJ: BOS, L 105-98 (37 pts, three reb, four sat)

Stats from the 23rd playoff game of their careers

MJ: CLE, W 101-94 (44 pts, seven reb, 10 ast)

LBJ: NJ, W 88-72 (23 pts, eight reb, eight sat)

Points scored wearing a number different than 23

MJ: 654

LBJ: 2,501

How many years they had a PER of at least 23

MJ: 12 (every year besides 1995 return, and the Washington years)

LBJ: 7 (every year after rookie season)

Listen to the mixtape here.

What do you think of the mixtape?

