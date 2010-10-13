Top 10 High School Shooting Guards of the Last 10 Years

On the NBA level, getting into a debate about the best two-guards (of all-time or recently) is no fun. Once Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are mentioned, it’s over.
The same isn’t true for high school. Because there are so many differences in style of play, toughness of competition, and insane numbers to throw around, it’s not easy settling on one G.O.A.T. shooting guard for the prep scene. Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan ranks the Top 10 two-guards of the last decade (Class of 2000 to 2010), based solely on how good they were as high school and AAU competitors.
While some of today’s top NBA players populate the list — LeBron, D-Wade, Monta Ellis among them — you also have a “Where Are They Now?” All-Star roster that includes Lenny Cooke, Hassan Adams and Dajuan Wagner. Check out the Top 10 HERE and let the arguments begin. In the meantime, check out this video of Eric Gordon doing work in high school, and keep in mind “EJ” only got the 6th spot on the HSH list.
Lebron was a SF in High School. He always played with a pg and a sg.
I’d say LeBron was more of a SG in high school. He had the ball in his hands as much as a guard and played on the perimeter even more than he did in the pros.
haha that was all against the same team, ouch.
Glad to see EJ getting his respect. Anybody see when he hit Jordan’s sons for 49 on ESPN… shameful.
43… my bad, whatever. It was nasty. Indianapolis is doing well these last few years. Eric Gordon, Josh McRoberts, Greg Oden, Courtney Lee, George Hill, Jeff Teague, Mike Conley all in the league… forgive me if I forgot somebody. Not bad.
LeBron was the top SG in the country per every recruiting outlet on the planet. And just because he played with two other guards doesn’t mean anything. You don’t HAVE to call someone a SF because they’re tall.
My list would’ve been similar to this, but I would’ve had Louis Williams over Gerald Green! And I didn’t know John Jenkins was droppin em like that! WOOOW!
O.J. Mayo not on dis list either….smh and wasn’t on the point guard list either….. i guess he was a scrub in high school huh? lame list
Sad that Dajuan had all those medical problems. He had that superstar quality that made you want to watch him play. That said, he lacked the size to play SG in the NBA and wasn’t a good enough playmaker/was too much of a chucker to make the transition to PG. The “shooting guard in a PG’s body” issue has been a problem for many great HS/College SG’s when they arrive to the NBA.
Kobeef I agree with you. Thinking about it the only player who was able to pull off the SG in a PG body was Iverson
From Ohio and played against the likes of LBJ and OJ Mayo. Lebron was a SF on the team, i was at the game whne he lost to Roger Bacon for state championship.