Top 10 High School Shooting Guards of the Last 10 Years

On the NBA level, getting into a debate about the best two-guards (of all-time or recently) is no fun. Once Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are mentioned, it’s over.

The same isn’t true for high school. Because there are so many differences in style of play, toughness of competition, and insane numbers to throw around, it’s not easy settling on one G.O.A.T. shooting guard for the prep scene. Over on High School Hoop, Jason Jordan ranks the Top 10 two-guards of the last decade (Class of 2000 to 2010), based solely on how good they were as high school and AAU competitors.

While some of today’s top NBA players populate the list — LeBron, D-Wade, Monta Ellis among them — you also have a “Where Are They Now?” All-Star roster that includes Lenny Cooke, Hassan Adams and Dajuan Wagner. Check out the Top 10 HERE and let the arguments begin. In the meantime, check out this video of Eric Gordon doing work in high school, and keep in mind “EJ” only got the 6th spot on the HSH list.

