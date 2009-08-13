Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Limited Edt (#28)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

28. Limited Edt (Singapore)

While many can say they live and breathe sneakers, Limited Edt is constantly trying to evolve and see what else they can do to give consumers what they want in Singapore, so they don’t have to get it from overseas. With perhaps the largest and most limited range of sneakers in Southeast Asia, Limited Edt is clearly in the same league as the top sneaker stores in the world. With kicks of all kinds and brands that include Nike, adidas, New Balance, Puma, Reebok, Onitsuka Tiger, Puma Black Station, Jordan Brand, Nike SB and Vans, amongst others, each one of Limited Edt’s four stores has their own niche. For example, LE 2 stocks the skate brands, Queensway carries the most variety and is the place to go for Jordans, Vault stocks the most exclusive stuff like Nike Tier 0 and adidas Consortium, while Peninsula is a great place to go to find some older stuff and great bargains.

www.limitededt.com

03-12 The Heeren

Singapore 238855

+6568369095

01-21 Queensway Shopping Centre

Singapore 149053

+6564763835

01-20 Queensway Shopping Centre

Singapore 149053

+6564763835

01-09 Peninsula Shopping Centre

Singapore 179804

+6563363180

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

32. Leaders 1354 (IL)

31. True (CA)

30. NORT (Germany)

29. Qubic (New Zealand)