Unearthing the NBA’s hidden gems

On NBA TV last night, the studio crew was talking about Blake Griffin‘s season-ending knee surgery and its long-term effects (if any) on the 2011 Rookie of the Year candidate’s career.
After Eric Snow mentioned that Randy Foye came back from a similar injury to regain his college form, Kenny Smith admitted that he doesn’t pay enough attention to Foye — who spent the first three years of his career in Minnesota before going to Washington — to speak on the topic. On one hand, I was glad to see a TV personality admit for once that he didn’t know what he was talking about instead of faking it. On the other hand, it’s too bad that one of country’s most recognized NBA experts apparently only follows players who are on the 10 or so teams that crack TNT’s rotation.
Believe me, though, I know more than anybody that it’s tough to keep up. While I have League Pass and try to watch as many NBA games as I can without going insane, there are some players whom I still don’t know enough about. Even some of the players I already like I haven’t been able to watch as much as I’d prefer: namely Gerald Wallace, Eric Gordon, Zach Randolph, Terrence Williams and DeMar DeRozan.
Having followed a couple of lower-profile teams over the years (Sonics, Pacers), I know all about feeling like one of your guys is underrated and under the radar. I know not enough people are watching Danny Granger and Roy Hibbert; best summed up during last night’s Suns/Pacers game when Phoenix announcer (and ex-NBA player) Scott Williams said about the second-year pro Hibbert, “I like this young rookie.” Not saying Hibbert should be an All-Star or anything, but I think if he switched places with Andrew Bynum in L.A., Hibbert would be the one talked about as a future franchise player, while Bynum would be getting mistaken for a rookie.
Whether it’s an underrated star or an impressive youngster, who is the “hidden gem” on your team?
no hidden gem but i got a face/name for your milk cartons where are they now’s??….BONZI WELLS?? what happened to ol boy??….biggest mistake of his career not taking the contract SAC offered him after that year him & artest were beastin..
Wes Matthews is killing it for the Jazz. 18 points in 18 minutes against Miami the other night. Plays tough defense and plays with the poise of a vet, doesn’t turn the ball over.
Wilson Chandler.
i saw Bonzi in Vegas not too long ago. chilling in the casino. He looked chubby, overweight, but i get the feeling he could still ball
i like kenny smith. although i didnt see nba tv last night, i like that he fessed up and spoke truth on his own knowledge; or lack thereof.
but there shouldnt be a thing as a hidden gem. nba (so called) experts, anal-ysts, historians, writers, reporters, bloggers etc… —still dont know SHIT about players, teams or the league. makes (most of) them useless to the viewing public.
i hate the idea that no one (groups above) knows anything about the NBA that isnt attached to kobe,wade,lebron,kg,shaq,iverson,duncan,etc.
it sickens me.
I dont personally expect everyone to know everything about every league, team, player or callup, but shit….have the honor and decency to want to perfect your own craft!
For the Warriors, I’d have to say Kelenna Azubuike. He’s an athletic slasher and solid defender. He’s been in the league a few years and probably the least-known regular in G-State’s rotation.
The Raptors don’t have any hidden gems. Outside of Bosh, they don’t have any visible gems either.
is Foye chillin at a bus stop in that picture? dude needs a raise so he can get himself some wheels…
ok hibbert is underrated, but bynum would eat him alive
I catch heat for it in the office but I think Jason Smith is the Sixers’ hidden gem. He’s struggled this season coming back from last year’s knee injury, but he should be all good for next season. He has height, can run the floor, can board, and has an improving mid-range jumper. Plus the dude plays hard all the time.
@FLASH – How do you know that? Take away Kobe, Ron, Pau, and Lamar and see if Bynum’s putting up the 12, 9, and 2 Hibbert is. I’m guessing they’re about the same, just different situations…
Lebron James..highly underrated…
he doesn’t get any mention at all..
dime you should do an article on this guy..he’s not bad
DeJuan Blair became a hidden gem during the draft (still wondering how that happened) and he’s been killing ever since.
Most of the Rockets roster.
First off if Roy Hibbert were a Laker he’d be challenging for Mbenga’s job, there is no way he’s in the same category as Bynum. Second Randy Foye really isn’t that great a player. In terms of talking about him regain his college form maybe, but he’s in the nba now and he’s not doing anything that is overly impressive for anyone to be talking about him no matter where he plays. My team is the Lakers. There really aren’t any hidden gems on that team but I would just through Shannon Brown out there, but he’s talked about a lot. I think he should have Farmar’s position and probably should be a strong push for Fisher. Actually if I were running the team he’d be splitting time with Fisher straight up.
on my comment through should be throw…lol…that’s what I get for not checking what I wrote.
Sam Young, Chase Budinger, Jermaine Taylor, and Dejuan Blair.
Sam Young has already had consecutive 20 points games
Chase Budinger is making a great impact off the bench for a shorthanded rockets team
Jermaine Taylor hasn’t gotten much play but he is a good scorer
Dejuan Blair put up 20 20 I believe in yesterdays game vs the thunder
Another guy I forgot to mention is Joey Dorsey of the Houston Rockets he eats the glass for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and midenight snacks and he is a good low lost defender and great finisher at the rim.
I’m a Magic fan & Ryan Anderson should be getting more buzz. He’s just as good as ReShard Lewis to me & w/o that albatross of a contract. Lights-out shooter from 3-land.
DJ Mbenga…that guy’s a stud.
NICK YOUNG!!!!!
yeah Nick Young watch out for him
@14 Randy Foye has been doing work after the gun fiasco involving Gilbert and Javaris and is showing his potential as a scoring PG
oh and DeAndre Jordan I think is a hidden gem for the Clips
@karizmatic: Your just proving Austin’s point you know nothing about Hibbert.
@Brown: Good one I was trying to think of someone on the Warriors. Also I would say Anthony Morrow.
@Brown: Good one I was trying to think of one for my Dubs and could only think of Anthony Morrow.
Joey Dorsey just got called back from the D League. I think he could be or play in a Dejauan Blair type mode.
Where is it that Bynum is so dominant he would crush Roy. I think 1 on 1 Roy would most def. hold his on and very possibly come out on top.
@14 karizmatic
You definitely watch no team other than the Lakers.
Not that he’s really a hidden gem, but I hope Sundiata Gaines gets a permanent job in the NBA, that game winner tonight was ill.
I don’t really blame Kenny for not knowing the details of Foye’s career since he’s only been a mediocre player on some terrible teams. For his career, he been getting 12 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg (42 %fg, 37 %3fg) for teams that have been a combined 90-193.
What exactly should we be celebrating about Randy Foye?
I like this article and I agree. The teams that don’t get all of the tv time in the world don’t get much attention. When they have good players such as the Grizzlies (OJ Mayo, Rudy Gay) Clippers (Eric Gordon, Deandre Jordan).
Actually I watch several other teams, I probably watch the Lakers the least of any team in the league, I already know what they can do. Hibbert is not that good. I’m not impressed with him whatsoever, and yes I have watched him play. Guys have been trying to convince me that Hibbert is going to be a force in the league for a couple years now, I just don’t buy it, I’ve watched him and I don’t buy it.
I think Kevin Love qualifies here, even though he was such a high pick (so was foye). He stretches the floor, has good vision, and can really hit the boards. Didn’t see much of him last yr but he’s been ballin since that injury.
And how ’bout Kyle Lowry? If Wallace is crash, Lowry has gotta be lil crash or crash lite. He goes after the ball like nobodys biz. He looks like an nfl running back when he attacks the glass.