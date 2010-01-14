Unearthing the NBA’s hidden gems

On NBA TV last night, the studio crew was talking about Blake Griffin‘s season-ending knee surgery and its long-term effects (if any) on the 2011 Rookie of the Year candidate’s career.

After Eric Snow mentioned that Randy Foye came back from a similar injury to regain his college form, Kenny Smith admitted that he doesn’t pay enough attention to Foye — who spent the first three years of his career in Minnesota before going to Washington — to speak on the topic. On one hand, I was glad to see a TV personality admit for once that he didn’t know what he was talking about instead of faking it. On the other hand, it’s too bad that one of country’s most recognized NBA experts apparently only follows players who are on the 10 or so teams that crack TNT’s rotation.

Believe me, though, I know more than anybody that it’s tough to keep up. While I have League Pass and try to watch as many NBA games as I can without going insane, there are some players whom I still don’t know enough about. Even some of the players I already like I haven’t been able to watch as much as I’d prefer: namely Gerald Wallace, Eric Gordon, Zach Randolph, Terrence Williams and DeMar DeRozan.

Having followed a couple of lower-profile teams over the years (Sonics, Pacers), I know all about feeling like one of your guys is underrated and under the radar. I know not enough people are watching Danny Granger and Roy Hibbert; best summed up during last night’s Suns/Pacers game when Phoenix announcer (and ex-NBA player) Scott Williams said about the second-year pro Hibbert, “I like this young rookie.” Not saying Hibbert should be an All-Star or anything, but I think if he switched places with Andrew Bynum in L.A., Hibbert would be the one talked about as a future franchise player, while Bynum would be getting mistaken for a rookie.

Whether it’s an underrated star or an impressive youngster, who is the “hidden gem” on your team?