Video: Clutch Elfrid Payton Steal Leads To Victor Oladipo 360 Slam

The Orlando Magic’s young backcourt of the present has looked far more like its potential backcourt of the future recently. And unsurprisingly, games are finally going in favor of Jacque Vaughn’s team as a result. Watch rookie Elfrid Payton jump the passing lane for a steal and pitch ahead to Victor Oladipo for a 360-degree dunk in crunch-time of their team’s 120-113 win over the Houston Rockets.

Sick. We’ll need another look at that spinning slam:

Oladipo was the best player on the floor versus the Rockets, going for 32 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 12-19 shooting. He’s now scored at least 30 points in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Payton, meanwhile, continued making two-way impact for Orlando with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. And though his five turnovers broke a supremely impressive streak of five straight contests without more than one miscue, his mistakes were mostly born from aggression – that won’t bother Vaughn too much.

The 15-27 Magic were left for dead in the Eastern Conference playoff race just a few days ago. But after wins over the Rockets and another power in the Chicago Bulls, perhaps there’s still time for Orlando’s youngsters to make things interesting come spring.

And should they do so, the play of Payton and Oladipo will surely be a major reason why.

