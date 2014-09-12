Epic New NBA 2K15 Trailer, “What If,” Will Melt Your Mind With MyTEAM Mode

“What if I had stayed in LA?” Shaquille O’Neal intones at the beginning of the new NBA 2K15 trailer: “What If?” What if you were put in charge of curating the greatest basketball team ever assembled? The MyTEAM mode in the newest offering from NBA 2K lets you act as the puppeteer of NBA history.

“How many championships could we have won?”

“What if the Pistons had drafted Carmelo Anthony?” — Instead of Darko Milicic?

“What if Kevin Durant were drafted No. 1 overall in the 2007 Draft?”

“What if Steph Curry dropped one more draft slot…to the Knicks?”

“What if you had the opportunity to create any lineup from any game? What if you could choose players from any era to build the greatest team of all time? How would you answer?”

Chills.

(NBA 2K)

What do you think?

