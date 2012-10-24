Video: Gerald Green Again Shows No One Else Can Jump With Him

It’s getting to the point with Gerald Green‘s dunking that we might as well give him his own slam meter this year. Every game he’s doing something that gets us on our feet. Last night, he took Omri Casspi off the bounce, and went right over him off a jump stop. That’s about as explosive as you can get… going from a big jump stop to a foot above the rim. Casspi’s reaction is priceless. He gets dunked on, and then looks around like someone was supposed to give him help. Sorry Omri, people learned a while ago not to jump with Green.

