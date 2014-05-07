Video: Jamal Crawford & Brandblack In New Sneaker Short Film

If there’s any non-superstar player that deserves his own signature shoe, it’s Jamal Crawford. Ridiculous handles. Routine highlights. J-Crossover might be the most exciting player to watch and despite his weaknesses, he has admirers everywhere on social media. We were never surprised to hear Crawford was getting his own shoe. We’re not surprised he now has his own short film, either.

In this newest spot from Brandblack, get a close look at the J. Crossovers, which are available for $140 in Brandblack’s online store, as well as at Atmos Harlem, Atmos Tokyo, Storm DK and Blends Los Angeles.

