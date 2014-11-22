Video: Kevin Durant Swats Camper’s Shot Because “No Easy Buckets”

We’ve seen this before. Reigning NBA MVP Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back when he’s with the little tykes at camp. A recent Vine video that’s surfaced proves it once again.
This was just brutal, but there are “no easy buckets.”
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
At least he’s consistent, we suppose. Even Dwight Howard understands KD is “the baddest.”
Hahahahahahhahaha KD!!
LOL! I never get tired of seeing grown men swat little kids’ shots into oblivion haha that cracks me up every time. The kid’s reaction in the bottom-left corner; he loved it as well