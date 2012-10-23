Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Sharpen Your Court Vision

It’s late October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.
Today’s drill combo helps you sharpen your court vision:
Trainer: David Anderson
Richmond, VA
Drill: Hand, Eye, Ball
This Hand Eye Ball drill is designed to focus on keeping your head up for court vision, increase unbreakable dribbling skills and confidence. Perfect if you have 2 folks training together.
