Phoenix let Milwaukee off the hook last night, but it wasn’t Shannon Brown‘s fault. He dropped 20 off the bench, and had one of the best putback dunks of the season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is he the best lil’ man dunker in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.