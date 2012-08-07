Video: The Professor & Bone Collector’s “Life On The Road”

We recently went up to Boston to hit up the Ball Up Tour where many of the players are well-known to streetball fans across the world. AO was in the house. So was The Professor. Bone Collector was hurt and didn’t play, but he was around as well. Now you can keep up with ‘Fess and Bone as they take to the road. Ball Up’s “Life On The Road” looks like it’ll be must-see for us. Check out the first three episodes below.

Will streetball ever be as popular as it once was?

