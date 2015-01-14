Video: Warriors Celebrate Win On Team Plane With “We Dem Boyz”

#Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Stephen Curry #Instagram
01.14.15 4 years ago

Drugs are bad, but that didn’t stop the Golden State Warriors from celebrating their early season success by proclaiming love for the “CoCo” on the team plane after road wins – at first. The team’s PR people realized the not so thinly veiled message of O.T. Genasis’ tune as it gained national traction and promptly shut Golden State’s party down. But no matter – it seems the ‘Dubs have already moved onto another triumphant anthem.

Here’s the league-leading jamming to Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz” on the charter after its win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City last night:

The party goes on, 7 in a row!!! Back to the bay! #GSW

A video posted by David Lee IG (@dlee042) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

This seems a bit more appropriate as a victory song for Golden State than “CoCo.” At least the sentiment behind the lyrics somewhat applies to the team.

Who’s the star of this video? For us it’s undoubtedly Klay Thompson. While the rest of his teammates casually dance to Wiz, Klay simply sits in the background cheesin’. He’s either too cool; not cool enough; or simply basking in the glory of starring on a 30-5 team. We’ll assume the latter.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Stephen Curry#Instagram
TAGSDAVID LEEDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSinstagramKlay ThompsonLatest NewsSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP