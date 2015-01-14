Video: Warriors Celebrate Win On Team Plane With “We Dem Boyz”

Drugs are bad, but that didn’t stop the Golden State Warriors from celebrating their early season success by proclaiming love for the “CoCo” on the team plane after road wins – at first. The team’s PR people realized the not so thinly veiled message of O.T. Genasis’ tune as it gained national traction and promptly shut Golden State’s party down. But no matter – it seems the ‘Dubs have already moved onto another triumphant anthem.

Here’s the league-leading jamming to Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz” on the charter after its win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City last night:

The party goes on, 7 in a row!!! Back to the bay! #GSW A video posted by David Lee IG (@dlee042) on Jan 13, 2015 at 9:53pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

This seems a bit more appropriate as a victory song for Golden State than “CoCo.” At least the sentiment behind the lyrics somewhat applies to the team.

Who’s the star of this video? For us it’s undoubtedly Klay Thompson. While the rest of his teammates casually dance to Wiz, Klay simply sits in the background cheesin’. He’s either too cool; not cool enough; or simply basking in the glory of starring on a 30-5 team. We’ll assume the latter.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.