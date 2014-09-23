Watch Lance Stephenson’s “Hot N***a” Remix Music Video

The hottest beat of the summer is Bobby Shmurda‘s “Hot N***a.” Pretty much every rapper has tried their hand at riding the same beat during an avalanche of remixes this summer. Lance Stephenson recently put his new Hornets hat in the ring, and his simpatico bars are actually pretty tight, as is the music video Born Ready shot while rocking Larry Johnson‘s old No. 2 for the Hornets — Stephenson’s new team. Come check it out.

Some sample bars we liked:

–“Love Indiana Imma miss dem good days. / Charlotte Hornet, MJ, datsa new way.”

–“Brooklyn bred Nine Mile emcee./ Me and Kemba in the backcourt, n***a dead meat.”

–“I been ballin’ since the 5th grade/ Watchin’ AI gettin’ 40 with the french braids.”

But nothing beats Lance’s decision to rock Grandmama‘s jersey from back in the day:

Check out the music video and remember Lance plays basketball as his day job. He’s not half bad on the mic, either, which is saying something when you try and listen to NBA players’ often disastrous* attempts to rhyme.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

*Not including Dame.

(vio via GEE LOCK)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.