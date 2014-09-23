Watch Lance Stephenson’s “Hot N***a” Remix Music Video

#Video
09.23.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The hottest beat of the summer is Bobby Shmurda‘s “Hot N***a.” Pretty much every rapper has tried their hand at riding the same beat during an avalanche of remixes this summer. Lance Stephenson recently put his new Hornets hat in the ring, and his simpatico bars are actually pretty tight, as is the music video Born Ready shot while rocking Larry Johnson‘s old No. 2 for the Hornets — Stephenson’s new team. Come check it out.

Some sample bars we liked:

–“Love Indiana Imma miss dem good days. / Charlotte Hornet, MJ, datsa new way.”
–“Brooklyn bred Nine Mile emcee./ Me and Kemba in the backcourt, n***a dead meat.”
–“I been ballin’ since the 5th grade/ Watchin’ AI gettin’ 40 with the french braids.”

But nothing beats Lance’s decision to rock Grandmama‘s jersey from back in the day:

Check out the music video and remember Lance plays basketball as his day job. He’s not half bad on the mic, either, which is saying something when you try and listen to NBA players’ often disastrous* attempts to rhyme.

*Not including Dame.

(vio via GEE LOCK)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSGRANDMAMALANCE STEPHENSONLARRY JOHNSONvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP