We Reminisce Gallery: 10 Years of Dime Pieces

So, a funny thing happened as we celebrated our 10-year anniversary last year: As we combed through our vast archives of photos and stories looking for the most interesting stuff to show our readers, we came to the realization that we had a lot of pictures of “Dime Pieces” from early issues of the magazine.
“Would our readers be interested in seeing these today?” we asked ourselves. Well, we’re about to find out. We wanted to start off with one of our favorite shoots – this fashion spread we did with Richard Jefferson (then of the Nets) in a club in SoHo for Dime #6 in 2003.
Check out these pix of RJ and his sidekicks Mercedes, Nekesha, Danielle, and Piret, and let us know if we should run more of these galleries.
@ dime-hot pics my brothers but I have a request, should u decide to post more of these…i.don’t remember.her name but yall had her posing in a boxing robe and I think one of her other pics was in like a cut off Iverson Jersey (I think) anyway good grief was she amazing. Does anyone else remember her? It’s been a minute.but she was my screensaver for years. Lol
@SWAT –
That would be Alisa. Stay tuned.
page 3 was the best hands down
The hottest girl I’ve seen in your pages would be…Holly Smith, 2009 Dime’s Operations Manager. I would like to see her. Just a little;)
@swat
you´re welcome …
[dimemag.com]
@ master p I sure appreciate it fam. Lol. And I was close it was a #3 but it was Marbury.
Goodness I wonder if she is still as bad?
Yeah more if you hire a photographer who shoots so we can actually see the women. Not these dark “I can’t see a thing” pictures.
^you sound extra horny
Yeah, the lighting’s pretty horrid in these pictures