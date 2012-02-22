We Reminisce Gallery: 10 Years of Dime Pieces

02.22.12 7 years ago 9 Comments

So, a funny thing happened as we celebrated our 10-year anniversary last year: As we combed through our vast archives of photos and stories looking for the most interesting stuff to show our readers, we came to the realization that we had a lot of pictures of “Dime Pieces” from early issues of the magazine.

“Would our readers be interested in seeing these today?” we asked ourselves. Well, we’re about to find out. We wanted to start off with one of our favorite shoots – this fashion spread we did with Richard Jefferson (then of the Nets) in a club in SoHo for Dime #6 in 2003.

Check out these pix of RJ and his sidekicks Mercedes, Nekesha, Danielle, and Piret, and let us know if we should run more of these galleries.

