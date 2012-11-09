We Reminisce: The Newly Retired Mehmet Okur Gets Dunked On By Tracy McGrady

After 10 years in the NBA, big man Mehmet Okur is retiring at the age of 33. He walks away with a ring (2004 Pistons) and career averages of 13.5 points and seven boards.

Rather than show you pick-and-pop highlights of Okur bombing threes, we thought it’d be more fun to honor his retirement with this amazing clip of Tracy McGrady dunking on his head. Adding to the awesomeness of this video is ESPN interviewing teenager LeBron James right after the dunk. Enjoy.

