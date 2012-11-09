We Reminisce: The Newly Retired Mehmet Okur Gets Dunked On By Tracy McGrady

#Video
11.08.12 6 years ago

After 10 years in the NBA, big man Mehmet Okur is retiring at the age of 33. He walks away with a ring (2004 Pistons) and career averages of 13.5 points and seven boards.

Rather than show you pick-and-pop highlights of Okur bombing threes, we thought it’d be more fun to honor his retirement with this amazing clip of Tracy McGrady dunking on his head. Adding to the awesomeness of this video is ESPN interviewing teenager LeBron James right after the dunk. Enjoy.

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMagMehmet OkurORLANDO MAGICTRACY MCGRADYvideoWe Reminisce

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP