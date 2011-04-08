Who Was Better: Shaquille O’Neal Or Hakeem Olajuwon?

O’Neal isn’t the physical freak that he once was. Back then, his best rival was Hakeem Olajuwon. Come to think of it, they are still rivals.
In their prime, who was better? We argue. You decide.
SHAQUILLE O’NEAL
It has become pretty fair to say that Shaq is the best center of all-time. Those who argue against him usually want to give that honor to the historically dominant centers like Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlain, which is understandable. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that Russell and Wilt-the-Stilt towered over their competition. Shaq didn’t have it as easy. Coming into the League as a rookie in ’92, Shaq was challenged by the likes of Ewing, Robinson and Olajuwon. All of these guys were in their primes. Needless to say, that didn’t intimidate Shaq at all. Averaging 23 points and 14 rebounds in his rookie season, it didn’t take long for the Diesel to prove he had the potential to be better than them all (if he wasn’t already).
During the early years of his career on the Magic, Superman proved he was capable of going toe-to-toe with the best of them. Although his Finals showdown with Olajuwon didn’t go as planned and the Magic got swept, Shaq still proved he was a force to be reckoned with. Olajuwon had the upper hand on Shaq in the Finals. Shaq was still a kid at the time and was overwhelmed by the environment of the big stage. Olajuwon was a seasoned vet, and a defending champion. He was lucky enough to take advantage of Shaq during his early years to get the second of his two rings. But that would mark a peak in Olajuwon’s success.
Once Shaq matured his game, and his frame, he evolved into what is the most dominant player of all-time (Shaq as #34). Regardless of what anybody says, Shaquille O’Neal anchored the Laker dynasty of the 2000s. During his days with the Lakers, there wasn’t a single player in the league who could guard Shaq. His dominance got to a point where it was ridiculous. His drop step was so unguardable that the NBA had to begin calling it an offensive foul. Not to mention the infamous Hack-a-Shaq strategy, which proved to be the only way to attempt to stop the Diesel late in games. As skilled and talented as Hakeem Olajuwon was, I don’t think he could’ve stopped #34 Shaq.
If you compare the numbers, Shaq clearly had the better career: he has more rings, more MVPs and better seasonal statistics. You could argue that Olajuwon’s best statistical year was in 1989-90 averaging 24-14; Shaq averaged that in his first season as a pro. As great as he was, Hakeem Olajuwon never reached the level of dominance attained by #34 Shaq. If you ask me, it’s a no-brainer who was better.
-JAIMIE CANTERBURY
Hakeem the dream
Hakeem …. all day.
I will take the Nigerian over the 7-feet tall, 300 plus pounds Monkey. Best post moves and was a force of defense.
Real Talk – The Dream is only relevant because Jordan decided to play baseball.
He won Ring 1,2, and 3 because a certain player was morphing into a Baby Jordan! And Flash won Ring 4 for him.
Throughout his career, he was fortunate enough to played/play with some of the best — Penny, Kobe, Flash, Lebron and The Truth, Garnett, and Jesus.
The Dream over Diesel! Shaq is the most physically dominant force the game has ever seen but even Superman would be beaten by Olajuwon’s finesse, speed, array of moves, Dreamshake, leaping ability, insight in the game, heart, …
Hakeem was a a more skilled basketball player, but I’d rather have Shaq on my team.
You guys are hilarious. It’s not even close. Shaq.
It’s funny how some reputations get blown up after retirement but this is a little outta control. Yes, Olajuwon was better than Shaq when they played in the finals. A couple years later, Shaq was the most dominating big I have ever seen–for a couple years rivaling any PLAYER I have ever seen–and that particular Shaq can’t be touched by any big since Wilt. How quickly some of you forget.
Don’t get me wrong. I cheered for The Dream EVERYTIME he squared off with Shaq. But who’s better? I’d say Shaq.
Now, hold up. Not to get all stupid-technical here, but if you mean “Who’s got more skills?”, then yah, it would be Hakeem. He had more moves, he had more handle, he had more range. I’ll admit that. And this is what I think Shaq is admitting. Not sure if anyone disputes that.
But what about “better” in terms of “Who would you like to build a team around?” In that sense, I say Shaq is better.
Who cares about what Shaq did or didn’t do at LSU. His game was his size and his power. And like the rest of his skills, his body didn’t mature until he was a couple of years in the league.
Another argument centers on Hakeem’s 20 moves and countermoves. True, Shaq may have had only a handful, but they were effective moves. Those handful of moves commanded tons of double-teams, hundreds of wins, several championships, and stats comparable if not better than Hakeem’s.
Shaq’s size and power changed every game that he played in. Just because he was on the floor. There’s been no other player since him who has done the same because simply, there was no one big or strong enough. Players with Kobe’s skill are rare, but players like Lebron and D-Wade will always surface to challenge this.
Players of Shaq’s physique with that kind of athleticism come along once in a millenium.
@UncheckedAggression — Hakeem was amazing, but you’re absolutely right that his reputation has blown up post-retirement. He’s probably #2 behind Jordan as far as guys whose reputation took the biggest leap after they were done playing. It’s like when an artist dies and they suddenly become seen as better than they were.
shaq. dream is an all-time great, but shaq was UNSTOPPABLE
i can see arguments for both sides but im firmly convinced that shaq was just a more dominant force
Who cares? They’re both Top 50 all time players, you can’t really say one or the other is better because you’re only good as your team. Hakeem might’ve been pretty awesome with Kobe Bryant coming into his own.
@bruce-I and I think sean sweeney have already killd ur argument so pls miss me with tht bullshit dude about mj playin baseball.
Now AB r u serious about the dream? The rox beat the lakers and lost to bird’s celtics in the dreams wht 3rd year? The man said it best…in crunch time…down by 1 who wld u want taking tht shot or free throw? Shaqs achilles heel was always his free throw shooting-if dude was a boxer everyone wld kno his weakness and exploit it. It wld be a knockout evrytime. Dream in his prime had no weakness. Now being frm the H mayb I’m biased…so what! Dream all day! Lol. Damn I wish thy wld hv playd tht taco bell one on one game.
Hakeem was the man, and this is coming from the biggest Ewing fan ever. The only problem I have with Shaq is that he really could’ve been better. Hakeem maxed his abilities, Shaq didn’t. Shaq, Webber, T-Mac, they all could’ve been so much better than they were.
That being said, I am taking Shaq all damn day long. They never widened the lane for Hakeem.
if the dream didnt have two crackhead pgs in the 80s..n a bitch name ralph sampson…aint no tellin how many rings he could of had in the 80s he use to kill the Lakers he just had no help…WHEN shaq played he was more dominated but thats the problem when he played always injured n shit…hakeem was there every night n thats the ONLY guy Mike didnt get in no series…with the knicks cast of the 90s i believe he would of beat Mike in a couple of series
1) Russell
2) Shaq
3) Kareem
4) Hakeem
5) Wilt
In my opinion that’s the top 5 centers of all time in order
I would favour Shaq b/c I saw him play. Was 2 young 2 see Hakeem play. Both have chips, both have all the accolades, etc. Shaq had better supporting casts, horrible FT shooter, no jumper,etc. He was however very dominant inside, depending on his body, but, if he were 4 inches shorter he would have been a reserve. Hakeem played against 80s greats + got his chips when MJ took a break, but Malone, GP, Barkley all couldve tried to get theirs but the Dream got his. The Dream has more skill & developed more so than shaq could’ve ever hoped for. his dreamshake is legendary. Shaq’s move – muscle my way in there using my brute force, and only score within 10 feet of the basket.
I would like to say Dream because he put in more work to be in better shape even in his older years while Shaq is paying the price right now. But Shaq over all had a better prime and with Shaq it is proven he can play with another super star while Hakeem was dominant without a solid secondary second (drexler in 95 was really showing his age & 94 had no solid secondary star)
I think the majority of fans, including myself, believe Shaq did not put in enough work during his career. While I believe Shaq could/should have put in more effort, especially during the offseason, he did in fact put in practicing his basketball.
But still, why oh why couldnt he practice free throws? lol
too close to call… if we go championships I say Shaq… if we go overall talent and versatility then I say Hakeem… but honestly I think that the presence and the attention that Shaq commanded makes him the guy with the better career… 4 rings vs 2 rings… if there is anything other than the whole sidekick argument against Shaq it’s that he never had to face Jordan and the Bulls in their prime where Hakeem did… so close but I go with Shaq because Hakeem was nearly unstoppable but Shaq was unmovable AND unstoppable AND powerful… yeah I have to go with Shaq
and @RC NO WAY DUDE!
Hey I respect Russell but Shaq IS NOT AHEAD of Kareem!… maybe Wilt but I would still take Wilt over Shaq but DEFINITELY not Kareem.
1) Russell or Wilt
2) Wilt or Russell lol
3) Kareem
4) Shaq
5) Hakeem
If your answer is Olajuwon you are :
A – Kobe lover
B – Houston fan
Its not even close, Shaq was the only player in the history that was double team without the ball !! Once the ball arrived he was triple team …
There were some better centers overall in history, but NO ONE was more dominant than SHAQ in that 3-4 year prime stretch. 2000-2003. NO ONE.
Shaq was definitely more dominant, if he took some diet tips from Hakeem he would be virtually unstoppable and healthy throughout his whole career. Hakeem could’ve played till his 50’s and still be effective.
I was gonna say something, but i can’t believe AB said Jordan’s rep got better post-retirement. Iz joo crazy?? Jordan and Shaq actually do have something in common. Shaq was way bigger/stronger than his opponents and that’s the ONLY reason he was successful in the NBA, because without that size he wasn’t even NBA material. Jordan was way more skilled than anyone else on the court, and anyone since. I mean to the point where there isn’t even anyone comparable or remotely similar, and i could see that in the late 80’s before I was even a teenager. In both cases it looked like a high schooler playing against elementary school kids.
I’d say this about the shaq vs hakeem: switch teams, and hakeem still gets rings, shaq doesn’t. PERIOD.
*wew* Shaq over Alcindor & Wilt…..Lew has more rings than Shaq
Hakeem no doubt. Just look at the garbage roster he had when he beat the Knicks in 94. Shaq can’t say he has been on 1st team all NBA Defense for consecutive years, Shaq has never won defensive player of the year. Shaq has never lead the league in rebounds or blocks.
Hakeem had more offensive talent (before his legs gave out). Even when he fasted during Ramadan, he still kicked ass.
Does anyone else think Dwight Howard is a slightly better version of Alonzo Mourning in his prime (before kidney failure). The combo of Zo and Hardaway resembles Dwight and Jameer.
I would take Tim Duncan over both them
Hakeem won with Maxwell, Smith,Horry and Shaq had Kobe and won with Dwade. To me Hakeem dominated against centers when Centers were actually good (Ewing, DRobinson, etc.), Shaq had who to guard him? Every time he went against Duncan, Duncan usually got the best of him. There is no knock on Shaq, I’m not hating on him. I actually like Shaq and feel he is one of the best of all time. I just feel Hakeem was better! If they went head to head in there prime, Hakeem would win that battle. For who ever put top 5 centers and listed Wilt at 5? Are you serious?
Agree with 19…
Shaq was triple team and that’s the only center/player in NBA since 30 years…
I agree with jau28. How high do you have to be to think in any way that Shaq is better than Kareem?
hakeem
I agree with UncheckedAggression, this isn’t even a question. Shaq absolutely dominated in his prime. He was untouchable when he got the ball down low. Pass,Dunk. Everytime. Couldn’t take the ball into the paint on him either. It was almost always blocked or heavily contested.
this one’s easy.
Hakeem had more skills but Shaq was better. Shaq was more effective then Hakeem.
Shaq best big man of all time
How was Dream’s dominating defense not mentioned once? That’s what gives him the edge.
shaq
4Ã— NBA Champion (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006)
3Ã— NBA Finals MVP (2000-2002)
NBA Most Valuable Player (2000)
NBA Rookie of the Year (1993)
15Ã— NBA All-Star (1993-1998, 2000-2007, 2009)
2Ã— NBA scoring champion (1995, 2000)
8Ã— All-NBA First Team (1998, 2000-2006)
3Ã— NBA All-Star Game MVP (2000, 2004, 2009)
Hakeem
2Ã— NBA Champion (1994-1995)
NBA Most Valuable Player (1994)
2Ã— NBA Finals MVP (1994-1995)
12Ã— NBA All-Star (1985-1990, 1992-1997)
2Ã— NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1993-1994)
6Ã— All-NBA First Team (1987-1989, 1993-1994, 1997)
5Ã— All-Defensive First Team (1987-1988, 1990, 1993-1994)
I’d have to go wit Shaq, the man was a TRUE BIG. I mean you want your center to play like a center, not this finesse style. So this argument wit the dream had more skills goes out the window. Shaq got it done, went to 6 finals altogether and came away wit 4 rings and 3 finals mvp. People still over look Shaq as the best center since Kareem, one example of that is he ONLY has 1 MVP. Of course the Finesse style worked for Hakeem but only was able to get him 2 chips and it was while MJ was gone. Where was he after and before that. MJ didn’t play in the west so he never had to see the MJ in the playoffs. Where was his teams then. Another point is Shaq was chosen as top 50 players in what…3rd year and also started for the dream team 1996 edition over hakeem.
Both at their prime? Gotta go with Shaq. Hakeem may be more skilled but the idea of guarding Shaq at his most dominant is a pretty daunting. He is going to wear Hakeem down physically. You may have all the skill in the world but when Shaq backs you down you are going to get hurt and move. People tend to forget how strong Shaq was. “Flopping” was invented just to stop him. It’s a shame that he only has one MVP trophy. Dude was the best player in the league for at least 3 years.
If you weren’t even alive, much less cognizant of the NBA playoffs in ’93-’95, I don’t think you get a say. How many of you does that eliminate? First-hand knowledge or gtfo.
Hakeem took a 6-seed to a chip…don’t forget that…every series he didn’t have homecourt…and David Robinson’s rep –HIS ENTIRE SOFT REP– came from how badly Dream busted his ass for the Admiral’s entire rookie season….Shaq never did that too anyone (except maybe Shawn Bradley)..Shaq really didn’t have much competition at center during his prime either, Rick Smits? Big Z? Ewing and Dream were traveling to Sonics and Raptors at this time–Vlade was Shaq’s siss-ass nemesis… taking Dream (and they didn’t have to widen the lane for Hakeem because he used the whole floor….and for real, if Stern wouldn’t have checked his refs into not calling charges on Shaq, O’neal would’ve been only half as effective…but shaq knockin dudes on their asses put money in nba pockets….)
Look up “SHAQ literally smashes Esteban” on youtube and you have your answer.
Hakeem all day. He’s the best center I’ve ever seen play. Shaq may have been physically unstoppable but Hakeem was unstoppable in a sense that if you did something, he always had a counter move.
Things Shaq could do better than Hakeem…
Dunk over defenders, overpower defenders into the basket.
Things that Hakeem could do better than Shaq…
He could hit from 15-20, face up in the post, better hands, steal the ball, blocks, better defender, hit his free-throws, better footwork, and creativity.
So many quotables in this thread but I’ll just pull a couple to respond to…
“Hakeem may be more skilled but the idea of guarding Shaq at his most dominant is a pretty daunting.”
Hakeem faced Shaq in the Finals when Shaq was still the most physically dominant player. Shaq improved a bit from his Orlando days but he wasn’t THAT much better in LA. Hakeem dominated Shaq in that series, yet some of you are saying Shaq would just bully Hakeem. Hakeem isn’t Chris Dudley. Nobody just bullies the NBA’s block leader.
“Hakeem had more skills but Shaq was better. Shaq was more effective then Hakeem.”
WTF?? More effective? How can Shaq be more effective when his own coaches took him out late in games in fear of the other team fouling him. That makes no sense.
A couple of post above, AZ lists Shaq’s and Hakeem’s resume. You can add these also…
Hakeem is one of 7-8 players to score 30+ points in every game of the NBA Finals.
Shaquille O’Neal is one of 7-8 players to have 30+ score on his head in every game of an NBA Finals.
When the NBA has to change their rules because of a player dominating his opponents, that should automatically put him ahead of his competition. The same was done for Jordan and Shaq is no different. If Shaq got the ball in the post, there’s no way Hakeem would’ve stopped him.
@ top_gun: “When the NBA has to change their rules because of a player dominating his opponents, that should automatically put him ahead of his competition.”
The league changed added a 5 second backdown rule and pointed to Charles Barkley as an example why the rule was needed. I can’t think of another PF who influenced the league to implement/change a rule. So, if we use your rule of thumb, Charles Barkley is the best PF ever.
I’d have to go with Hakeem. Statistically speaking, yes Shaq gets the edge. However, Shaq in his prime (LA days) didn’t have to deal with any other top 50 centers in their primes. Hakeem had another top 50 center in the same division (DRob). And yes, y’all can make the argument that Hakeem got his chips when Jordan tried to be Griffey, but hey, you can say the same thing about Shaq’s chips. Those chips came when Jordan was done and not in the league, so that argument is moot too. What’s the difference with not being in the league due to premature retirement and being reitred? Point is, Jordan was not in the league. So Shaq has 3 rings (4th is Flash’s) post-Jordan and Hakeem has 2 rings post-Jordan.
Statistically, they’re pretty even (Shaq 23.8, 10.9, and 2.3 blk vs. Hakeem 21.8, 11.1, and 3.1). When it comes down to it, Hakeem takes it slightly over Shaq because of his 2 Defensive Player of Year awards. As a big, he’s my anchor on defense, and no one since Russell played better D as a big man than Hakeem. So if I’m starting a team, I’m taking Hakeem for durability, leadership, maturity, consistency, and DEFENSE! ‘Nuff said….
You clearly misunderstood the point. If they made the 10 second rule for free throw shooting because of Karl Malone, that would make him the best PF? Obviously not. My point was made to show that Shaq couldn’t be stopped by one man.
Also to add, I’d take Russell, Wilt, and Kareem respectively over both Dream and Shaq if I’m starting my all time fantasy team. Magic, Jordan, Larry, Duncan, and Russell
Define “stopped”, top_gun. Because Hakeem’s talent-inferior Rox squad did sweep Shaq’s Magic. And I’m pretty sure it was Hakeem (i.e., one man) guarding Shaq w/ minimal to no double-teaming for most/all of that series. Is that enough stoppage for ya?
I found another quotable…
“Yes, Olajuwon was better than Shaq when they played in the finals. A couple years later, Shaq was the most dominating big I have ever seen-”
Is that moreso because Shaq improved THAT much? or is it because all the other centers got too old. IMO, there were no other centers to compete with. Seriously, who was left? Sabonis and Divac gave Shaq trouble in the playoffs. Yes Shaq still got his, but those two made him work. If those guys made Shaq work AS HIS MOST DOMINANT self, Hakeem, one of the best defenders ever and the NBA’s block leader, would hold Shaq. No question. And at the same time, Shaq would have no answers for Hakeem’s post moves/jumpers/drives. Hakeem went to work on Ewing, The Admiral, and Shaq. Shaq worked on Smits, old fart Mutombo, and Jason Collins. What would Hakeem have done versus those guys if he shat on D-Rob, the reigning MVP of the league? Lol.
@top_gun: “My point was made to show that Shaq couldn’t be stopped by one man.”
Dwight Howard can’t be stopped in single coverage either. I guess he’s gotta be a top 3 center ever.
Hakeem proved himself versus some of the leagues best centers ever, including Shaq himself, and dominated. Who did Shaq have to go against when he was most dominant? Divac? Lol. I don’t even want to think of what the Globetrotter type show Hakeem would put on if he was in his prime after 2000. Lol. He’d embarrass every one.
Dwight Howard.
Agree with Jay…you just added to my points…gotta say, Hakeem did have better competition from better bigs who were in their prime…
dream and it’s easy too. only mofo to lead the league in stls and blks in the same season. took pride in going one hundred on both sides of the court.
The Dwight Howard especially thing bothers me. Take that dude into the way-back machine and he is just one of a number of top-flight big men in the 80s and 90s. He is so not special in the grand scheme of NBA pivot greats. But you wouldn’t know that today, reading what the kids and the media write. He’s very good but he’s not special.