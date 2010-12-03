Who’s Better: Blake Griffin or Kevin Love?

We argue. You decide.
BLAKE GRIFFIN
The 2007 high school senior basketball class might have been the best ever. With players like Derrick Rose, Michael Beasley, O.J. Mayo and Eric Gordon, the class was full of talent. Two of the premier players from that class are Blake Griffin and Kevin Love.
Back then, there was little debate over who was the better prospect. Love won the Gatorade and Naismith national Player of the Year awards, and although Griffin was an All-American, he usually found himself outside the national top-five rankings. But two years after graduation, Griffin was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and today, he is clearly a better player than Love. Griffin has more to offer.
The object of the game is to score more points than your opponent. There is no easier way to score than getting out on the break. Kevin Love does not contribute as much as Griffin in the transition game. Sure, Love is a great outlet passer, but Griffin gets out on the break faster than a stressed college student. This part of Griffin’s game allows him to create easier scoring opportunities than Love can. This is clear when you look at their field goal percentages: Griffin is making 53.1 percent of his shots as a rookie, while the third-year Love is hitting 42.8 percent from the field. Kevin’s lack of speed handicaps the Timberwolves in fast break points.
Another big attraction to Blake Griffin’s game is that he can fly. Nothing swings momentum more effectively than a monster throwdown. The excitement created by Griffin’s dunks can ignite huge runs for the Clippers. Griffin gets up on both ends. When a defense seems asleep, an electrifying block is similar to an espresso shot, as a block can wake up a defense. Griffin can erase a seemingly clear layup in the blink of an eye. Blake’s ability to soar above his opposition allows him to be a one-man game-changer. Love just doesn’t have this dimension to his game.
With Griffin’s elite agility, size, and quick feet, he is able to guard all positions on the floor. Clippers fans do not have to worry when Griffin has to switch on a screen and is forced to defend on the perimeter. He is mobile enough to hold his own against a lot of the wings around the League. We cannot say the same about Love.
When it comes down to it, they are two very good players to have on your roster. They can put up buckets and rebound better than most. Kevin Love is a special player with unique skills, but when you look at their games, Griffin brings more to the table than Love.
– CASEY MACK
KEVIN LOVE
Kevin Love is for real. Despite the concern over his limited minutes at the beginning of the season (primarily for defensive purposes), he has no doubt won the favor of coach Kurt Rambis with his play recently.
Case in point: Love’s unforgettable 31-point, 31-rebound performance against Amar’e Stoudemire and the Knicks in early-November. Love joined elite company that night, as 16 of the 18 NBA players who have recorded at least 30-and-30 in a game are currently in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The difference between them and Love is that he predicted it! In November alone, Love has had four 20-and-20 games, the first player to do that since Kevin Willis in 1991. Can Blake Griffin say that?
In their one head-to-head matchup as pros, Griffin edged out Love’s point and rebounding production — Griffin had 26 and 17, while Love had 24 and 14 — but Love trumped him in every other major category. He put up two more assists, two more steals, and one more block, not to mention shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free-throw line to Griffin’s 54.5 and 40 percent shooting stats.
While both of them aren’t known for their defensive prowess, it seems as though Love has done the better job so far limiting his defensive assignments. In particular, Stoudemire exploded for 39 points against Griffin when the Knicks played the Clippers, while Love held Stoudemire to 14 points in their matchup.
We all know Blake is a highlight-reel dunker and an overall athletic anomaly, but what Love lacks in athleticism he makes up in basketball IQ, physicality, positioning, and being in the right place at the right time. That’s why he’s currently leading the League in rebounding (14.9 rpg), second in rebounding percentage (23.7), tied for second in double-doubles (13), and is averaging a not too shabby 18.6 points a night. Since his rookie year, Love has made significant improvements in almost every category and shows no sign of slowing down. It should also be noted that Love is one of the more formidable passing big men in the game, shoots a high percentage from the stripe, and has the ability to hit the three, all of which Griffin has yet to master.
Probably the most telling factor to a successful NBA career though is projected longevity. Love is a below-the-basket player with a low-risk set of moves, whereas Griffin’s high-flying acrobatics and above-the-rim play makes him more prone to hard and awkward falls that would inevitably result in serious injuries. While Love has had one significant hand injury on his career, Griffin has already lost an entire season to a major knee injury.
To put it briefly, Kevin Love plays the type of game that will allow him to be a solid contributor well into his 30s, while Griffin is destined to go the route of Antonio McDyess … if he’s lucky.
-ARIE STARK
Who do you think is better?
I love Blake Griffin and think he’s been the best newcomer to the nba in years. However I agree he has to be careful because he takes more hard falls than anyone which may seriously limit the length of his career.
20 and 20
How many more pro games has Love played versus Griffin.
After his second year Griffin will have more 20 and 20 games than Love did during the same span of games.
K-Love is soft. They both don’t play D. BG is a rookie. I think Griffin will be the better player. Give him a couple years to work on his D and you got a superstar
Its a tie at this point. We’ll need to see who has better longevity. If you are only using mere basketball prowess, its a deadlock, both men just uses different methods to be effective.
But you gotta like Casey Mack’s warped argument about Griff. “His ability to soar allows Griffing to be a one-man game changer”. Last time I checked he hasnt changed many game so far considering the Clips have only won 4 games on the year.
This Griffin is a rook nonsense is true, but both players are the same age. Just because Love one-and-doned it, instead of focusing on building up his skill set, and BG stayed home doesn’t mean shit. Sure, experience against the best helped Love, but Blake could have chosen the same route, had he felt mature enough in his game to handle it. Love also didn’t get the star rook playing time that Blake gets, and the offense of his whole squad is not built around Kevlar.
I didn’t really like either of these arguments, but Briffin is by far the better player and has a lot more potential than Love. I’d be willing to go out on a limb and say if the Griff wasn’t drafted by the Clips, he would have averaged 20/10 last year, been ROY and be talked about so much that he’d actually be OVERhyped now (KD syndrome).
You just can’t deny someone with Blake’s brutal physical potential. Grif is a top 3 athlete in the NBA right now…but Love looks like a weaker and out of shape Tim Sylvia.
one man game changer: see dec. 1, 2010, clippers 90 spurs 85, griffin 31/13…. one man game changer…
i do love kevin love’s game tho…
especially in terms of fantasy basketball, there really isn’t a better big man than k.love right now… good points, great boards, ability to hit 3s, decent blk or stl, very good blk+stl… the only thing he can improve on is fg%… although i’m not complaining about picking up al horford, i regret not snatching k.love before his actual pick…
@control – Tim Sylvia is never in shape!
They both should be all stars this year.
Oh yeah, in addition to my statement above, I would also like to add that I got traded to the TWolves in NBA 2k11, and Kevin Love has NEVER won a jump ball. Yeah, it’s just a video game, but it’s hard not to hold it against the guy…Nate Robinson would win more jump balls than he would.
Klove has really improved this year out of Jefferson’s shadow. That being said, Id probably rather have griffin just because he makes the game fun to watch.
KOBE…KOBE IS BETTER. “I’d win, I’d win…”
When I first saw the headline of this article, I quickly yelled “Griffin”, no question about it. However Mr. Stark, gave some solid support to his arguments and I’ve switched sides to Love.
As of right NOW, Love is the more polished player and has the higher bball IQ. He makes up his lack in size and athleticism with position (also he’s a wide husky body). When Love was at UCLA I watched him play as a freshman at Poly, and I never thought he’d be any good in the NBA since he’s slow, undersized, and seems to be soft (lots of baby fat).
Griffin is obviously the more exciting player to watch but lacks range on his shot, gets a little too anxious when trying to power his way to the basket.
Neither yet. Both impact the game in their own way. Love, quietly. and Griffin, with a monstrous roar. As far as who’s “better”, they are equal.
This argument isn’t as easy as many of the Griffin supporters think, and I like both players.
The arguments have already been made, so I won’t repeat them here again.
But I think they both have their strengths, and it’s a good argument. No knock out and they both can win it.
Right now, I’d go with BGriffin, but I think it’s a close call between him & Love. Griffin is what I expected & Love continues to exceed expectations.
Am I the only one that wishes both of these guys had better coaches?
qualitative arguments dont mean shit, you two dime employees write like five graders. “griffin can do that; you cant say the same thing about love” wtf dime?
and then you compare similar stats, the only differences being 3 rebounds, 2 points and other meaningless stuff. first watch the game, see how they contributed overall, if they passed in the right times, if they were holding on to their men, if they were influencing shots, if they took actions in the right times.. it is a lot of stuff. you don’t compare that kind of stats…
watch some bball, get some journalism degree or something, maybe from a grammar school, and then come write these comparisons
I wasted 2 minutes, but I think it is important for you to read this.
B GRIFF is my fav but they basically do the same j ust in diff methods. BLAKE uses pure athleticism and KEVIN uses pure smarts. Kevin is the better three point shooter and passer but blake is the better ball handler and defensive player so I think its even for now! come back to this argument in 3 years. BTW thats a sick high school class and not to mention jonny flynn , j harden , hickson, jerryd bayless !!!
@Stefan
So who do you like and why?
@I am wittness
I wonder if Russ Westbrook was in that class as well (not that it matters)?
@ SPUR antonio
no russ westrook came out in 06 and he wasnt even a mcdonald all american :S
@Spur-Antonio
the question was who do you think is better? honestly I only saw 1 wolves game and 2 clips games. after only these, I cannot say for sure. Based on those games, I do believe that offensively Blake is better at 1 on 1 and passing, and Love is better overall. so, although I watch regular season games just out of boredom, cause the “superstars” are bored also and are waiting for the playoffs, I would take Griffin over Love, just for the fun of it.
still, it’s an opinion based on 3 games and I would advice not writing an article if you can’t write and if you don’t know what it is about.
@Stefan
Ok Kool Thanks.
I’m up in there air about both of them as well. Blake does certain things well and is sure good to look at it. While Kevin may not be as exciting to watch, he just does what’s needed and takes care of business and then some.
PS: I have watched each of them play multiple times in saying that. Lol. So your not that far off!
The writer arguing for Love was all about how much of a better rebounder Love was(which he is, but not by TOO much)
but then when he wrote about them matching up “Griffin edged out Love’s point and rebounding production ”
then proceeded to argue how he did everything ELSE better… lol
as a fan of great basketball, Im just glad to have 2 players like Love and Griffin with totally opposite games yet both very very good players. So this is blasphemous but like a jordan v bird but for today’s nba
I like Love but dude steals rebounds from teammates. Noah is a way better rebounder than him despite the stats. I have to go with Griffin. He’s a beast on the rise.
Love for sure, right now. But he’s got some experience on Griffin. Ask the same question in 3 years and get a real debate.
seems like this is headed into a cp3 / deron type of “who’s better” match-up for years to come…
but it’s good for the game… so im good wid it…
im going k-love, btw… old school fundamental basketball anytime of the day… imma say jerry sloan will have orgasmic-level feelings if somehow he can get kevin love to utah… ditto with phil jax since “big white fun” could run the triangle with ease given his skillset and all…
not that im hating griff – you lyin’ if you ain’t lovin’ the highlight reels – but he represents the new school jumping jellybean high flyin’ cyborg prototype ballers of this age – and for throwback (uhm, old, lol) guys like me, can’t help but root for someone who represents and plays like it’s in the monochrome tv era of basketball…
btw, those prep studs out there could learn a lot from watching k-love boxing out and playing fundamental big man ball…
k love fouls a lot and gets away with it
Ultimately, in skill level this is like comparing Stodamire to Troy Murphy, who is a very solid floor-bound double/double guy. Like S, Griffin will put up more spectacular numbers in his prime – but you’re right, the injury risk is very great. Whether either wins a title will depend on coaching and supporting cast – which will be interesting to watch with things looking up for Love now. Interesting: Stodamire, Malone, Dominique Wilkins never won titles. I don’t recall that Willis or Malone won either.
I love Kevin Love’s game, because he is steady and knows how to play the right way no matter the lineup, BUT I don’t ever see him being a focused point of attack for the opposing team…Will he draw doubles? We’ll he draw a second man to box him out freeing up more rebounds for his team? No. People say yes, but he is on a bad team, so they can loose regardless of what he does…
You can say the same for Griffin, BUT he will be That Guy that demands double teams and draw the eyes of all the defenders freeing up his teammates.
It is hard to argue over two players in the infancy of their careers on horrible teams that neither of them are able to carry very far right now, but what we are seeing from Griffin is his team starting to center around him as the Franchise.
Kevin Love = Franchise Player?? No, BUT he is winning piece on a good team.
We will see. Love’s production is far greater this year. It is pretty crazy to look at how he has been eating this season…but they it is quite work.
Griffin has been more impactful in games, but they are stil the Clippers and are losing.
Given the choice give me the Guy that will get the double teams and be the best big man on the floor 90 plus percent of the time in Griffin
(DAMN! has anyone just peeked at Kevin Love’s game by game stats though?!? Crazy!)
Also how much defense is Amare NOT playing this year against opposing Forwards?? LMAO!!
I will say that I’m surprised I didn’t hear the collect explosion of Knick Love, since they are actually looking like a real team for once in a very long time…