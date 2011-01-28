Win A Trip To The All-Star Game!

01.27.11 8 years ago

What’s better than going to the NBA All-Star Game in L.A. this February? How about winning two tickets to the NBA All-Star Game in L.A. this February, along with airfare, hotel accommodations and two custom NBA Flip Video cameras. That’s right, our friends over at Flip Video have caught the All-Star buzz, and are giving you the chance to win a trip that would excite any hoops fan – as well as the chance to win a camera every day through Feb. 9. Here’s all you have to do:

1. “Like” the Flip Video Facebook page
2. Click to enter you name into the giveaway

It’s that simple. (Trust me, I’ve already entered twice.)

