Win A Trip To The All-Star Game!

What’s better than going to the NBA All-Star Game in L.A. this February? How about winning two tickets to the NBA All-Star Game in L.A. this February, along with airfare, hotel accommodations and two custom NBA Flip Video cameras. That’s right, our friends over at Flip Video have caught the All-Star buzz, and are giving you the chance to win a trip that would excite any hoops fan – as well as the chance to win a camera every day through Feb. 9. Here’s all you have to do:
1. “Like” the Flip Video Facebook page
2. Click to enter you name into the giveaway
It’s that simple. (Trust me, I’ve already entered twice.)
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With