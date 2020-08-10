The WNBA Will Stream 10 Upcoming Games On Twitter

The WNBA and Twitter announced today an renewed partnership to stream WNBA regular season games. The social media platform will stream WNBA games for the fourth consecutive year, as the league continues to find various ways to put more of their games on national platforms — ESPN already picked up 13 more games for their national TV schedule late last month.

The WNBA and Twitter began this partnership in 2017 and is set to air 10 games beginning Wednesday, August 12th when Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm take on Elizabeth Williams, ROY candidate Chennedy Carter and the Atlanta Dream at 10 p.m. ET.

“Twitter continues to be an integral part of the WNBA’s media landscape, providing innovation on their platform during this unique season will elevate fan engagement to a whole new level,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in the announcement. “This continued partnership enables our passionate supporters and fans to connect directly to our game and to experience WNBA basketball from wherever they are.”

Basketball analysts LaChina Robinson and Ros Gold-Onwude will be on the call for the Twitter broadcasts, and the full schedule for the upcoming set of Twitter streamed games can be found below.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm, 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 14: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 7:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 21: Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream, 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 23: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx, 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 30: Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics, 4:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 3: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun, 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 4: Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 5: New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury, 8:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics, 4:00 p.m. ET