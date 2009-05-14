Zoom Sharkley Now on Nike iD

If you’re looking for a great outdoor hoop shoe for the summer, Nike just added the Zoom Sharkley to its iD stable. Lots of colors and materials.
Source: Sneaker Files
Whoever designed the one for this article needs to lay off the acid.
…nice if you like to wear ski boots when you play….
is the snowboard extra?!
Goddammit. I spent all morning building these shoes on Nike. Hot ass.
Zoom Fugly
looks like mix between the Rodmans, Jordan 11’s and some new type of huarache’s. straight OOOUGLY
man, this would simply be the WORST jordan 11 fusion EVER…