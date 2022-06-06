Jeff Gerstmann Announces That He Is Leaving Giant Bomb

Jeff Gerstmann, one of the most notable names in video games media, has decided to leave the website he helped create, Giant Bomb. Gerstmann famously started Giant Bomb when he was let go from his previous position at a different website because he refused to change a negative review score he had given to a game. From that point on, Gerstmann became well known for being someone that was never afraid to speak his mind on how he felt about games.

On Monday, Giant Bomb’s website put out a statement that Gerstmann and Giant Bomb have agreed to go separate ways. The website will continue on without him while Gerstmann will seek out new challenges elsewhere. Gerstmann confirmed the news in a tweet and suggested more information about his departure will be available in Tuesday’s episode of the Giant Bombcast.

Hey! Today's my last day at Giant Bomb. Weird! Maybe we'll chat about it for a bit tomorrow. Follow me on Twitch: https://t.co/paS2Wklhl5 — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) June 6, 2022

Starting today, we want to enter a new era of transparency with you, the GB audience. So here’s what you need to know: Giant Bomb and Jeff Gerstmann have agreed to go our separate ways. We’re not just going to gloss over this kind of heavy-hitting news–it is a big moment. Jeff is a co-founder of Giant Bomb and has been at the heart of the site since it launched in 2008. Whether it’s Quick Looks, live streams, or the Bombcast, you have consumed content that he had a hand in making. Jeff has shaped Giant Bomb in profound ways and he’s also been a key part of bringing on board the voices that have defined the site through its different eras. To this day, Giant Bomb’s influence on the way video games are covered on the internet is still as pervasive as ever, and Jeff remains inseparably attached to that legacy.

Gerstmann first started Giant Bomb back in 2008 alongside many former colleagues of his, such as Alex Navarro, Vinny Caravella, and Brad Shoemaker. These three moved on from Giant Bomb in May of 2021 and with Gerstmann’s departure forthcoming, it will mark the end of an era for the website.

Gerstmann and Giant Bomb’s impact on games media can’t be understated. They found a way to cover video games in a way that was not only entertaining but informative. Everyone will be anxious to see what he has planned for the future of his career as well as what this means for the future of the website as a whole.