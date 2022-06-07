Jeff Gerstmann made waves in the world of video game media when he suddenly announced that he would be leaving the website he helped create, Giant Bomb. It can’t be understated how influential Gerstmann was on both Giant Bomb, and the way video games are covered, which made his sudden departure a shock to say the least.

On Tuesday, Gerstmann hosted a stream on his Twitch channel where he announced what the future meant for him. Anyone hoping for scandalous details on why he chose to leave will be disappointed because he opted to avoid any discussions on his previous employer and instead focus on announcing his new path, a podcast plus a patreon. His new podcast, The Jeff Gerstmann Show, will be weekly and while he hopes to do more with his Patreon right now it is mainly an option to make the podcast ad free.

OK, just about ready to go live. Hope you like podcasts. https://t.co/paS2Wklhl5 — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) June 7, 2022

Gerstmann’s announcement comes the same day that Giant Bomb announced what its future without him will be like. In a very funny teaser video, the current members of Giant Bomb not only announced their new core members but made a promise for more video games. If that sounds weird to hear from a video game site, it’s because for the last year Giant Bomb has been branching out into different kinds of content with many fans asking them to go back to focusing on gaming.

It’s going to take a long time to associate Jeff Gerstmann and Giant Bomb as two separate entities, but hopefully both parties see massive success in the future as they go in different directions.