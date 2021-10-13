Jon Gruden recently resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders, but it had nothing to do with the Raiders’ performance on the football field. A series of emails Gruden had sent revealed homophobic, racist, and disturbing comments about members of the NFL, NFLPA, and others. As a result, anyone associated with Gruden is quickly removing him.

Among those is EA Sports Madden series. The most recent game, Madden 22, currently has Jon Gruden as the head coach of the Raiders. Today, EA Sports released a statement that Gruden would not only be removed as the Raiders head coach but would be removed from the game entirely. A generic likeness will replace him.

This isn’t the first time EA has responded quickly in a situation like this. When the Washington Football Team announced their plans to change their nickname from a name offensive to Native Americans, EA was quick to announce plans to do the same in Madden 21.

The change will likely come in the form of an upcoming patch that will provide the update to the game and remove Gruden from the Las Vegas sidelines, and it seems unlikely that Gruden will ever appear in the Madden games, on an NFL sideline, or in an NFL TV booth ever again.