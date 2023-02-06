It’s Super Bowl week! With the Eagles set to take on the Chiefs this Sunday in Arizona, there is a lot of excitement and anticipation about a matchup between the top seeds in each conference this year. Will Patrick Mahomes capture his second Super Bowl ring? Will Jalen Hurts establish himself as the next NFL superstar? Can Andy Reid become the winningest coach of two separate NFL franchises? These are just a few of the many questions and narratives being discussed throughout the week.

There are going to be a lot of predictions as always, but there is one prediction that is always fun look forward to — the yearly Madden simulation. Every year, Madden makes it own prediction on who is going to come out on top in that year’s upcoming Super Bowl and early Monday EA Sports revealed the results of this year’s official Madden sim.

It was the Eagles pulling away and ultimately cruising to victory over the Chiefs. It’s unclear if the game was able to take Patrick Mahomes ankle into consideration, but Madden 23 has the Chiefs only scoring once in the second half while the virtual Eagles put up three touchdowns after being tied at halftime. The Chiefs managed to keep it within a touchdown entering the fourth quarter, but a Miles Sanders touchdown at the goal line sealed Kansas City’s fate and delivered Philadelphia its second super bowl in five years.

Will the Madden prediction come true? While it is certainly possible, it’s hard to believe that Patrick Mahomes is going to be held to only a single TD pass all game, especially if he’s playing from behind the entire second half. That said, the Eagles’ pass rush could definitely cause issues for Mahomes and Philadelphia’s offense will certainly look to run the ball and keep him off the field. If that does happen, Jalen Hurts tossing two TDs and running one in himself would definitely be enough to put Philadelphia on top for a second Super Bowl win in five yars.