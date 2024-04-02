‘Recon’ Breaks Down The Most-Anticipated Games Of 2024

We’re almost a quarter of the way through 2024 now. But, there’s still plenty of time left in the year, and plenty of exciting new games to look forward to.

In the latest episode of Uproxx’s Recon, hosts Noelle Miller and Gavyn dive into some of the most enticing and anticipated titles set to drop in the coming months. There’s a bit of everything, too, from some Nintendo magic to long-overdue remakes to games based on fascinating historical texts.

On the remake front, fresh editions of Alone In The Dark and Silent Hill 2 are both on the way. These remakes are shaping up to be as similar as they are different: Both of the originals were landmark releases in the horror genre, but while Alone In The Dark boasts a new story based on the original, Silent Hill 2 is more of a faithful, 1-to-1 remake. Nintendo is getting in on the remake party, too, with Luigi’s Mansion 2. This one is an updated version of 3DS favorite Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and it’ll be interesting to see how the transition from the two-screen 3DS to the single-display Switch is handled.

Gavyn and Noelle also take a look at Black Myth: Wukong, a Hollow Knight sequel, and a new Indiana Jones adaptation, so check it all out in the episode above.