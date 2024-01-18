First, there was Indiana Jones. Then came Uncharted, the awesome video game series heavily inspired by Indiana Jones. Now there’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the Bethesda-published game which, in a full (great) circle moment, has a connection to Uncharted — and The Last of Us.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a a first-person, single-player adventure set in 1937, between the events of the first movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third, The Last Crusade (real ones know Temple of Doom, the second film, is a Raiders of the Lost Ark prequel). The official game description reads:

“Sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them: Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.”

Great Circle Indiana Jones looks like Harrison Ford, but the character is played by Troy Baker, who also plays Joel in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us games (he had a cameo on the show, too) and Sam Drake in, you guessed it, Uncharted.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an Xbox console exclusive and comes out later this year.