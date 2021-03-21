Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the few comforts for people in lockdown when the game was released last spring, and now it’s a place where Rick and Morty have also had a very weird island adventure. The two properties were officially mashed up on Saturday when Adult Swim shared a short where the cartoon characters transport themselves into a universe where raccoons with Bells control the local economy.

The short was written and directed by kyttenjanae and has some pretty interesting artistic concepts. Not only are Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty transported into the Animal Crossing universe, but some friends show up, too. There are a few Mr. Meeseeks tending to some in-game foliage.

“After a very brutal year i wanted to make art about the games and shows that brought many of us comfort and connection,” kyttenjanae wrote when sharing the project on Instagram.

For fans of both the show and the game, it’s certainly a fun mashup that shows Morty mostly playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played while Rick is, well, Rick. There are bee chase scenes, big robots and even some lounging by the beach. It’s a bit more psychedelic than playing the real thing, but the crafting animations are absolutely spot on.