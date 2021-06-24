Brace yourself because this one’s a doozy: Sonic the Hedgehog is officially 30 years old. Yes, after 30 years circling as fast as he can around the sun, the blue blur is saying sayonara to his tumultuous 20s and we here at UPROXX wish him the best of luck with the mysterious aches and pains all that running is sure to cause. However, despite being around for 30 years and being one of the most recognizable figures in gaming, there’s a lot about Sonic that’s a bit, well, weird. To celebrate his birthday, we’re shedding some light on Sonic’s mysterious past with five of the most unusual facts about the guy — and the Sonic the Hedgehog series — that we think you’ll love.

5. He was almost a rabbit named Mr. Needlemouse.

According to Blake J. Harris’ book Console Wars, before settling on making Sonic a hedgehog, the protagonist of Sega’s work-in-progress was a rabbit able to pick up items with his ears named, yes, Mr. Needlemouse. The concept proved too hard for Sega to program with the current hardware, so they eventually decided to move onto something that could curl up into a ball, and thus Sonic was born.

4. He was influenced by quite the cast of characters.

It might not come as a huge surprise that Sonic‘s artist, Naoto Ohshima, borrowed from Mickey Mouse and Felix the Cat’s designs to create a character that would appeal to children, Western audiences, and have some serious mascot power — something Sega needed. You can pretty clearly see the influence in Sonic’s head, which resembles Felix’s, and in his Mickey Mouse-like body. However, the rest of Sonic’s influences are pretty absurd. According to an article published in Retro Gamer back in 2003, his “can-do attitude” was inspired by former-president Bill Clinton, while his style was pulled from Michael Jackson’s “Bad” music video. Lastly, Ohshima used Santa Claus’ red and white coloring for greater familiarity with youngsters.

3. Dr. Eggman was originally supposed to be a hero.