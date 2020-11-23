When the PlayStation 5 made its wide release on November 12, the majority of those that bought the next-gen console on release day or via pre-order did so in order to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It is, by all accounts, an excellent game that takes the best of the first Spider-Man game and builds on the existing framework for a new installment — you can read our review of the game here.

However, as happens with any new game, there are glitches and issues to smooth out in the first weeks of the release and one such glitch that’s popped up is especially funny. On rare occasion, gamers have reported that they have gone from Miles Morales to becoming random objects on the street that still have the same functionality, just aren’t human. One video from Twitch streamer Froste shows him go from a block of snow that lands on a car fighting bad guys to a fence to, somehow, a rack of t-shirts before becoming the facade of a building.

I BROKE SPIDERMAN LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/xJUQi6BCsI — Froste 💯 (@Froste) November 18, 2020

Froste has the right response to this, which is to cackle wildly while seeing what happens next — and, impressively, he continues on with his mission even as he goes from object to object. He was not the only person to suddenly become an inanimate object with superpowers, as a post on TikTok showed another person become a heating lamp that shoots webs.

The delivery of “I’m the pole?” is incredible here, as the confusion is palpable in such a short clip.

The other Spider-Man: Miles Morales glitch that has gotten viral attention is how Miles is greeted by police after helping to recover someone’s stolen car.

wow the new spider-man is so realistic 😍 pic.twitter.com/6M8UxqpOni — #SAINTED! (@sxintsrevenge) November 22, 2020

Maybe a little heavy-handed, there. Again, these are seemingly rare glitches, but it is pretty hysterical to see a block of snow taking out bad guys in a car.