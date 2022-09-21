Ted Lasso And AFC Richmond Will Be In ‘FIFA 23’

Have you ever watched Ted Lasso and thought to yourself how fun it would be to have Ted coach your soccer team, or for AFC Richmond to be a real squad? Now, both of those things are becoming a virtual reality. EA Sports announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. on Wednesday that will see everyone’s favorite fictional coach and team joining the playable roster of FIFA 23.

The official Ted Lasso Twitter account posted a video to announce the news.

I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

It had been teased on Tuesday that something like this might happen, but actually having the ability to play as AFC Richmond was quite a surprise and something we weren’t expecting. Of course, Ted Lasso himself will be walking the sideline supporting his squad. If you’d rather create your own manager, or use a current day manager, to run AFC Richmond, then you can do that, too. Players will also have the option to join AFC Richmond as a player and play alongside other characters like Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas. Jason Sudeikis, star of Ted Lasso, commented on his appearance in the game via a press release.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” Sudeikis said. “As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters.”

This is one of the more unique collaborations we’ve ever seen in a game like FIFA 23. Usually, games that implement real-life celebrities or fictional characters keep it to a cameo appearance and nothing else. Letting people actually play as AFC Richmond is very cool and fans of the show are going to be really excited to take them to the championship.

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022.