‘The Office’ Is Getting A Free-To-Play Mobile Game Later This Year

The Office still has a strong fanbase eager for basically anything related to the now-finished NBC comedy. And while Thursday didn’t bring news of a spinoff or reunion, there’s officially a bit more Office content coming very soon.

East Side Games announced on Thursday that it’s bringing a mobile game based on The Office to market later in the year. The games maker shared the news on Twitter, complete with a digital version of the cast that will appear on phones by the end of 2021. The Office: Somehow We Manage will be a free-to-play game that features some very close character models to the real-life actors.

As The Hollywood Reporter detailed, the company has a string of TV show-based free-to-play games to its name like Trailer Park Boys, which makes sense because Leaf is a Canadian game company. But this one will feature a number of Office favorites in digital form.

The free-to-play title, which will launch later this year, lets fans play through iconic moments in the show as they record profits at Dunder Mifflin and earn in-game rewards to try to keep the branch afloat. Among the familiar characters will be Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pem Beesly and Dwight Schrute. Players can build desks for their favorite characters and participate in in-game events to introduce new versions of characters and memorable events.

The difficulty with IP tie-in games, especially mobile games, is that oftentimes the gimmick is mostly skin and very little gameplay involved. Or at least not very unique gameplay. So we’ll have to wait and see just how much game will be available for fans once it’s live. But based on the image they shared online on Thursday, it won’t fall in the unfortunate uncanny valley that some of these games tend to reach. So that’s a good start, at least.