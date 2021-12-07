The Uncharted series is one of the more interesting franchises out there. Naughty Dog went out to create a clone of the Tomb Raider series, but at some point in development, the game shifted away from puzzle solving and became focused on action. This would turn out to be the best decision they could have made because the Uncharted series ended up being the closest thing players would get to starring in an action movie. Huge set-pieces, exciting gunplay, and a lot of climbing ended up becoming staples for the franchise. After five games, the series appears to have wrapped up but there’s always an opportunity for a sequel.

For now, though, they’re content re-releasing those original games. All of them will be available in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PlayStation 5 and PC. Not only is this an opportunity for anyone who hasn’t experienced the series to play them all in one place, but shortly after the collection is released we will see the upcoming movie starring Tom Holland hit theaters.

Platform: PlayStation 5, PC at a later date

Price: $70

Release Date: 1/28/2022

Genre: Third-Person Action-Adventure

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Rating: T

Where can I buy this: PlayStation Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, brick and mortar stores

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Possibly

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: No