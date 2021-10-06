Adidas Created Special Sneakers To Celebrate 20 Years Of Xbox

Xbox likes to partner up with other major brands to create special items, like that time they made a fridge for the Xbox Series X. This leads us perfectly into Xbox’s latest themed piece of apparel.

Adidas and Xbox teamed up together to create some awesome Xbox-themed shoes. They’re celebrating 20 years of the Xbox, and according to a recent blog post, this won’t be the only shoe that comes out of this partnership.

This is just the beginning of our partnership with adidas, and over the next few months we’ll continue to mark our 20th anniversary by launching additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year. This collaboration kicks off the global launch of the “Always Played In. Never Played Out” program, which celebrates popular eras of play over the last two decades, across sport, gaming, and lifestyle and the magic that happens when we all take time to play. As games are meant to be played, shoes are meant to be played in — from the concrete to the couch and beyond.

As for the shoes themselves, called the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, the iconic green that is associated with the brand is highlighted. The release says that the “translucent green details” are “inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.” Hopefully this partnership leads to Xbox 360 and Xbox One sneakers, too. If this first set is anything to go by, then we’d expect Adidas to knock them out of the park.