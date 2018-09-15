Twitter

There’s a tradition at North Farmington High School, located in the Detroit suburbs: The senior class ring in their final year by going all-out with their student IDs. And by that, we mean they dress up as their favorite movie or TV characters, or simply as their favorite celebrity.

EW caught the meme, which is tagged as #NFID19, and the results are impressively ambitious. There’s someone as pre-royal Anne Hathaway in the first Princess Diaries.

There’s Hagrid.

And Dumbledore (Richard Harris version).