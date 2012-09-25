10 incredible high-res, behind-the-scenes Photos from Kill Bill 1

A couple weeks ago, Miramax released 10 brand new, HD photographs from the set of There Will Be Blood, in honor of the first screenings of Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master. I don’t know what the occasion is this time, but my grandpa always told me never to punch a gift whore in the mouth, so I’m just happy to repost these 10 behind-the-scenes, high-res photos from Kill Bill Volume 1. A lot of people will tell you that Kill Bill 2 was better than Kill Bill 1, but to me that suggests that David Carradine doing 10-minute monologs about Superman is better than gratuitous, bloody swordplay, which is why the Kill Bill 2 people can suck rocks.

Also, when I was writing the photo description for this picture, I accidentally typed “Lisa Ling” instead of “Lucy Liu.” Does that make me racist, or were those two chicks just specifically designed to be confused for each other? Discuss.



My God, do you think it’d be possible to make a coffee table out of that? I would pay a LOT of money for one. I wouldn’t even care that it clashed with the rest of my shabby chic aesthetic.

“Okay, just lie still, Uma, it’s very important that you don’t move for the next few minutes. I’m just going to smell your feet for a bit, all the great filmmakers do it.”

“I heard it’s period.”

Seconds later, Uma slowly pulled her straw up and down making a hollow, resonant scratching noise until Quentin’s head exploded.

“Bros, I just got a handjob from Uma Thurman in the bathroom! It was dark, but I’m telling you, it was Uma! Look, she’s right over the– OH GOD WHAT HAVE I DONE!”

Is it just me or does that guy look exactly like King Hippo from Mike Tyson’s Punch Out?



Every time you tell yourself that you’d rather be working on a film set than your crummy desk job, just remember how totally bored these two dudes look.

“See that Asian chick over there? Yeah, I nailed her.”

WIRES?!? Well now I don’t know what to believe.

I’m surprised that the bald-with-sideburns look never really caught on.

[via Miramax]

