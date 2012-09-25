10 incredible high-res, behind-the-scenes Photos from Kill Bill 1

A couple weeks ago, Miramax released 10 brand new, HD photographs from the set of There Will Be Blood, in honor of the first screenings of Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master. I don’t know what the occasion is this time, but my grandpa always told me never to punch a gift whore in the mouth, so I’m just happy to repost these 10 behind-the-scenes, high-res photos from Kill Bill Volume 1. A lot of people will tell you that Kill Bill 2 was better than Kill Bill 1, but to me that suggests that David Carradine doing 10-minute monologs about Superman is better than gratuitous, bloody swordplay, which is why the Kill Bill 2 people can suck rocks.
Also, when I was writing the photo description for this picture, I accidentally typed “Lisa Ling” instead of “Lucy Liu.” Does that make me racist, or were those two chicks just specifically designed to be confused for each other? Discuss.
My God, do you think it’d be possible to make a coffee table out of that? I would pay a LOT of money for one. I wouldn’t even care that it clashed with the rest of my shabby chic aesthetic.
“Okay, just lie still, Uma, it’s very important that you don’t move for the next few minutes. I’m just going to smell your feet for a bit, all the great filmmakers do it.”
“I heard it’s period.”
Seconds later, Uma slowly pulled her straw up and down making a hollow, resonant scratching noise until Quentin’s head exploded.
“Bros, I just got a handjob from Uma Thurman in the bathroom! It was dark, but I’m telling you, it was Uma! Look, she’s right over the– OH GOD WHAT HAVE I DONE!”
Is it just me or does that guy look exactly like King Hippo from Mike Tyson’s Punch Out?
Every time you tell yourself that you’d rather be working on a film set than your crummy desk job, just remember how totally bored these two dudes look.
“See that Asian chick over there? Yeah, I nailed her.”
WIRES?!? Well now I don’t know what to believe.
I’m surprised that the bald-with-sideburns look never really caught on.
[via Miramax]
10 incredible high-res, behind-the-scenes Photos from Kill Bill 1
A couple weeks ago, Miramax released 10 brand new, HD photographs from the set of There Will Be Blood, in honor of the first screenings of Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master. I don’t know what the occasion is this time, but my grandpa always told me never to punch a gift whore in the mouth, so I’m just happy to repost these 10 behind-the-scenes, high-res photos from Kill Bill Volume 1. A lot of people will tell you that Kill Bill 2 was better than Kill Bill 1, but to me that suggests that David Carradine doing 10-minute monologs about Superman is better than gratuitous, bloody swordplay, which is why the Kill Bill 2 people can suck rocks.
These are some great photos. Love seeing stuff like this.
Tarantino’s plans for a TMNT-reboot pretty much amounted to a drawing of Uma Thurman in a yellow jumpsuit pitched against the Foot Clan. It was fairly graphic.
I’d watch the shit outa that!
Asians have a difficult time with Birr Paxton/Birr Purrman.
Um, now I want to name a cat Bill Purrman.
So do Sea Captains.
The trailer fight in Vol. 2 is pretty badass, but yeah, nothing beats House of Blue Leaves. That whole sequence is practically iconic, what with the yellow jumpsuit and the soundtrack and the aforementioned over-the-top violence.
Check out the movie Samurai Fiction. The part where they are fighting silhouetted against the blue wall is directly from that movie.
Everything (okay not EVERYTHING) Tarantino does is borrowed or re-imagined from or an homage to his favourite films. For example, Patty Boots, the yellow tracksuit is from the Bruce Lee film Game of Death.
The Coke Wizard’s not in any of these because he believes cameras steal your Skoal.
The scene was too Grizzly for him, he had to take a month to go chill in Copenhagen.
Bai Ling on the other hand specifically designed to be confused with no one (or anything really).
Her name always makes me think of bulimia. No offense to her.
Mmmm. Asian Conehead Charcuterie.
Anyone else notice crew guy from pics 2 & 8 is the guy who played The Groom/Tommy?
I noticed that too
The photos probably have something to do with the 8-disc box set comin’ out:
[www.comingsoon.net]
Tarantino sucks. That is all.
agreed
Thank god someone else agrees with me about Volume 1 > Volume 2. That Superman speech was completely wrong by the way. /pushes up glasses
I have never heard of ANYONE say part 2 was better than 1. Nor have I ever heard anyone say Death Proof was better than Planet Terror. Nor have I ever heard anyone say Inglorious Basterds was “action packed”, but I digress. Considering QT has always said it’s not 2 films but one contained story, can’t someone re-edit the 2 and “trim the fat” to create 1 epic 3 hour long film? Keep part 1 basically as-is (as I think it’s perfect already), but for part 2 trim out Bud at work, the old man’s speech before Kiddo find Bill (I still have no idea who that guy is, what he said, or what purpose he served to the story. Then again, I’ve only watch part 2 in it’s entirety maybe 3 times), and of course remove the whole Superman rambling.
And reinsert Black Dynamite’s fight with Bill
Vol. 2 also had the awful sequence with the kung fu master. I know what it’s referencing, I just really, really don’t like it. I skip that whole flashback every time I watch Kill Bill.
Toshiro Mifune’s 1950s Samurai trilogy is directly responsible for at least 90% of the pwnage of both KB movies combined.
Also yes, I did go ahead and buy the Criterion Collection edition. And it rocks.
Obviously Lucy Liu gives great head.
Now I want Spaghetti-O’s.
still chuckling; almost sprayed fruit punch out of my nose on that one.
There’s a chance I’ve made that Lucy Liu/Lisa Ling mistake as well. Kinda similar-looking (insofar as they’re both beautiful Asian ladies), and phonetically similar names. Anyway, #1 and #8 are great.
Am I crazy, or is the guy setting up the nail-in-the-head shot (blonde dude) also the guy who played Tommy (The Bride’s fiancé) in Kill Bill 2?
Never mind, I can’t read.