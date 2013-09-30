Barf Alert: 10-year-old rapper Matty B has a song on the Free Birds soundtrack

I’m trying to remember the first time Burnsy sent me a video by rapping toddler Matty B, a wannaBieber from Atlanta, who was featured in Burnsy’s Corner on a Frotcast in June. I have an email Burnsy sent about him from as far back as January. Anyway, I assumed “Matty B” was some kind of Rebecca Black/Nicole Westbrook-level, buy-your-kid-a-music-video quasi-joke, destined to be stuck in 900-views-on-YouTube territory for all eternity, which is why I freaked out a little when I received a press release announcing his new song on the soundtrack of Relativity Media’s Free Birds.
That’s right, they put a rapping 10-year-old on the soundtrack to a major film. You guys, I’m scared.
YouTube sensation and member of the recently-named elite in Billboard.com’s ’21 Under 21′ list, MattyB has released, “Back In Time” the first song off the Relativity Music Group Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the upcoming ReelFX and Relativity 3D animated film, “Free Birds,” opening nationwide on November 1st.
By coupling hard-hitting gritty rap with a smooth pop hook, “Back in Time” proves MattyB’s talent and versatility as a recording artist. […]
I didn’t think a kid could annoy me more than Jaden Smith, but then they took Lights Camera Jackson and let him be raised by Chet Haze and styled by the Osmonds and here we are. Who… who lets this happen? I watched 10 seconds of this video and now I want to melvin our entire society.
The talented ten-year old made his name by rapping G-rated songs for younger generations of kids to follow their dreams and has gained over 2 million Facebook and Twitter followers doing so. MattyB’s cousin, Marshall Manning and one of his favorite producers, Justin Reinstein, wrote “Back In Time” in just one day – but it instantly became one of MattyB’s favorites. “This making of this song and music video was the most fun I have ever had on a project and it turned out awesome!” He continues, “This song is definitely going to be my favorite to perform and I really hope my fans love it as much as I do.“
“The most fun you ever had?” You’re f*cking ten. When I was ten, I played with my dick in an above-ground pool and caught a frog and that was the most fun I’d ever had. There was a reason no one issued a press release, they would’ve been rightly ostracized.
Wait, did he say “fans?” He did indeed. According to his website, his next concert at the House of Blues in Dallas in two weeks is already sold out. And with songs that took an entire day to compose, who could resist?
MattyB has made himself known for his G-rated, yet complex rap lyrics, which lead a young generation of kids to follow their dreams, believing that anything is possible. The MattyB lyrics add a personal touch to his music, making him loved by both kids and adults. He is also known for his swag, style and smooth delivery. Many celebrities, such as Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Ashton Kutcher, Perez Hilton, Scooter Braun and Vanilla Ice have shown interest in the MattyB brand.
His swag. Yes, of course he’s known for his swag. And his “personal brand.” He’s in third grade. Yes, I am interested in buying into this brand. I will promptly pay you all of the barfs.
And a portion of the proceeds from VIP packages to his latest show will go to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, because of course Seacrest supports his fellow automaton. If this kid’s dad isn’t a mega-church pastor who favors Affliction shirts, I’ll eat my hat.
Game over, man, game over. Shut it all down.
Reading Deadspin’s Darren Rovell article and then this makes me realize that Darren Rovell has won. What the fuck Universe?
I’m pretty sure Kris Kross was on a soundtrack and now one of them is dead.
I love how they were honest about how long it took them to write it.
“Yeah, we put as little effort into our product as possible. Just like his parents put as little effort into raising their kid to be a balanced human being.”
I made it 10 seconds into that video, and once I saw that dumbfounded kid grin of his, I had to stop it.
Really, I watched the whole thing.
I came.
Worst Huey Lewis and the News cover ever? It’s like he didn’t even listen to the original.
When Vince sent me the video, my first response was, “Please don’t do this to Huey.”
Wasn’t that one girl in the “Friday” video, too??? (“friend in convertible”)
*spitbloodwine* Doesn’t this little forshak-buttchugger know you have to go 1.21 times the speed of light to travel time??? THE MIGHTY FEKLAHR DOESN’T WANT TO INVADE THIS PLANET ANY MORE.
Just like 1.21 gigawatts, NOT A COINCIDENCE. The Mighty Feklahr understands bowls of lemons help, too?
I wish someone would take me back in time to before I knew about Matty B, am I right?!
*holds hand up for a high-five that will never happen*
*inside the delirium-quality imagination of The Mighty Feklahr*
Dor sho gha, look at Filmrunk! Laremy and Marshawn Lynch are stuffing Matty B’s severed head on the Space Needle and rapping about grillz and Faygo whilst doing it!!! THE GALAXY HAS BEEN ADEQUATELY WARNED.
The song, or 28 seconds of it at least from my tolerance level, is incomprehensible gibberish. And I don’t say that because I don’t like the lyrics, because I can’t hear the lyrics (though I’m sure I’d hate them too). The kid’s voice is so high it all sounds like something you’d hear if you had a fire alarm go off in your ear for 6 hours.
Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in college, bro. The RAs got to the point where they could sleep through them.
I couldn’t understand a thing the kid said.
I’m pretty sure he has a speech impediment of some sort. About halfway through, he raps something about “back in his youth” though.
There is not a planet far away enough from earth in which to send this individual. Watching and listening to even 7 seconds of this (after he uses his android to find the time machine WHAT WHAT???) is enough to make any sane person question whether or not music is all its cracked up to be. Holy shit I don’t even. Just. No. Stop. Nononononono.
There are plenty of stars ready to supernova in your sector, though!
Why would we want to send him all the way to another planet? That seems like an awful lot of work. Just shoot him into space and let him burn up on re-entry.
Does it have to be a whorehouse? I was thinking port-o-potty.
These are the end of days
Please tell me that this is Zack De La Rocha’s bastard child, like some Harvard friend of Tom Morello he hooked up with but then denied because she was a rich lady who worked for JP Morgan or something.
And no, you can’t have that plot. I’m already pitching it to Netflix.
I get results for this kid all the time at work but I never sat through an entire one until just now. When he started rapping I lost my shit, I knew he was young but I didn’t expect his voice to be that high.. reminds me of that Juggalo kid.
Here’s another similar artist I get results for… I hate these kids parents
[www.youtube.com]
Was he the little kid who rapped with Vanilla Ice on a Song of the Summer Frotcast like years ago?
Yes, we’ve been talking about this kid for far longer than Vince can remember.
Disagree. This kid is still not nearly as annoying as Jaden Smith.
Oh my gawd, enough with the “YOU CAN DO ANYTHING!” stuff. You’re 10. I wanted to be one of the X-Men when was 10. But did I get to be an X-Man? Noooooooo. Shut up.
When He was ten, The Mighty Feklahr wanted to be a Klingon.
Unless your special power was cats, you did not become an X-Man.
My alias is Cat Lady, and I can drive people insane by making them look at photos of my cat on my iPhone.
That just means you have a vagina.
Well, now that He has been drinking for a good solid hour, The Mighty One has the answer to this situation. You see, back in the day, Filmdrunk didn’t fuck around. If a little shit like this showed up in 2008, there would already be 2-3 guys in clown suits revving up the engine of an ice cream truck with the license plate “BKT 666”. And a Klingon furiously masturbating.
Fek, put your dick away and grab the keys! I’ve got my clown suit.
You two stop that sexy talk!
So this is an elaborate conspiracy to sell kids on joining the Navy right? Cause this sounds exactly like ‘Party Posse’ from The Simpsons. That shit was jokes, it wasn’t a recipe god dammit.
I reported this video for supporting terrorism.
Just so we are clear–The “puppet” dance he is spoofing in the video is from a N’Sync video from 2000. Little MattyB was not yet born when that video came out. Let that sink in…
I reported the video to Youtube as child abuse.
To be completely honest, it’s not quite as bad as I expected.
I hope he grows up to be a really ugly adult.
Without listening to the crap (there’s a silent “c” at the beginning of that word) I just re-read the entirety of Vince’s post, but this time I replaced every instance of the word “rapping” with the word “raping”.
Go ahead. Try it.
Hilarity.
Confirmed.
This video is what would happen if Abed smoked some of Britta’s sherm in the Dreamatorium.
“Hard-hitting gritty rap,” all RIGHT!
*watches 10 seconds of video*
“I do not think [hard-hitting gritty rap] means what you think it means.”
Free Birds producer and screenwriter Scott Mosier, in a 2028 interview: “I met him, fifteen years ago; I was told there was nothing left; no reason, no conscience, no understanding; and even the most rudimentary sense of life or death, of good or evil, right or wrong. I met this ten-year-old child, with this blank, pale, emotionless face, and the blackest eyes… the devil’s eyes. I spent eight years trying to reach him, and then another seven trying to keep him locked up because I realized that what was living behind that boy’s eyes was purely and simply… evil.”
“hard-hitting gritty rap with a smooth pop hook”
In a just world not only would we never be subjected to this, but the person who wrote that unironically would’ve killed themselves as a child.
If this kid got abducted, I’d happily break my perfect case record and not find him.