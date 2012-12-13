The Golden Globes Love Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, apparently

The Golden Globes released their nominations today – do people care about this, I can never tell – and as usual, the fun part is figuring out who threw the best parties for the shady-ass HFPA voters based on their nominations. I’m going to assume Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, which grossed a measly $9 million in North America (plus a modest $25 million worldwide) and was reviewed at a tepid 67 percent on RottenTomatoes (with most of the positive ones not all that glowing), but managed to get best picture, best actress, and best actor nominations, with nary a Johnny Depp cameo to be found (foreigners love Johnny Depp, it’s science). Ewan MacGregor’s publicist must give one heck of a beej.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Argo”
“Django Unchained”
“Life of Pi”
“Lincoln”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
The insane thing about Zero Dark Thirty getting nominated in virtually every organizations’ nominations is that literally no one except awards voters has even seen it yet. Talk about knowing your audience.
Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
“Les Miserables”
“Moonrise Kingdom”
“Silver Linings Playbook”
“Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Richard Gere, “Arbitrage”
John Hawkes, “The Sessions”
Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Marion Cotillard, “Rust and Bone”
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Helen Mirren, “Hitchcock”
Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”
Rachel Weisz, “The Deep Blue Sea”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Emily Blunt, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Judi Dench, “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”
Maggie Smith, “Quartet”
Meryl Streep, “Hope Springs”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Jack Black, “Bernie”
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook,”
Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables”
Ewan McGregor, “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”
Bill Murray, “Hyde Park on Hudson”
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Anne Hathaway, “Les Miserables”
Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”
Amy Adams, “The Master”
Sally Field, “Lincoln”
Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Alan Arkin, “Argo”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”
Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”
No McConaughey. For shame.
Best Director – Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, “Argo”
Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”
Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty”
The thing about Best Director awards is that they’re based almost entirely on perception. We saw a movie, we can judge which movies we liked the best, but you get bunch of people together who didn’t witness a movie’s production and they’re supposed to be able to tell you who the best director was? It’d be like seeing the scores of a series of football games (just the scores, no video) and voting for “best coach.” You’re voting for mystique alone.
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Silver Linings Playbook”
“Argo”
“Django Unchained”
“Zero Dark Thirty”
“Lincoln”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Brave”
“Frankenweenie”
“Wreck-it Ralph”
“Rise of the Guardians”
“Hotel Transylvania”
Hahahahahaha, Hotel Transylvania, hahahahahahaha.
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Intouchables”
“Amour”
“A Royal Affair”
“Rust and Bone”
“Kon-Tiki”
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
“Anna Karenina”
“Life of Pi”
“Argo”
“Lincoln”
“Cloud Atlas”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“FOR YOU”— “Act of Valor”
Music by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban Lyrics by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban
“NOT RUNNING ANYMORE” — “Stand Up Guys”
Music by: Jon Bon Jovi Lyrics by: Jon Bon Jovi
“SAFE & SOUND” — “The Hunger Games”
Music by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett Lyrics by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett
“SKYFALL” — “Skyfall”
Music by: Adele, Paul Epworth Lyrics by: Adele, Paul Epworth
“SUDDENLY” — “Les Miserables”
Music by: Claude-Michel Schonberg Lyrics by: Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schonberg
I like the idea that even if you’re adapting a 30-year-old stage musical like Les Miserables, you still have to write one original song. Otherwise, it couldn’t win an awards! Do musicians do that, where they record an entire album of cover songs, but make sure to include one token original so that they can win awards? How presumptuous is that? The Les Miserables tagline should be “Les Miserables: We made this to win awards.”
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen is about…salmon fishing in the Yemen? I thought it was a euphemism for oral sex! *mind officially blown*
(don’t tell me Spanking the Monkey was about corporal punishment of misbehaving simians?)
The distributor apparently follows me on Twitter and they DO NOT LIKE JOKES ABOUT THEIR MOVIE!
I apologize to all of the people I have hurt.
CBS/Old people don’t understand humor unless it involves Jerry Lewis acting like a retard or Lucille Ball stuffing her mouth with chocolate.
I cant figure out how that A-rab gets that knife outta that sheath.
*mind also blown
Geek girls run their twitter, Vancey. Geek girls run all corporate twitters. You dug your own hole.
I second the mysteries of bent knife in sheath logistics.
It looks like he caught an entire L.L. Bean catalog.
From the Wiki synopsis of Salmon Fishing in the Yemen:
“Just then, a man hired by Yemeni radicals attempts to assassinate the sheikh, who is saved by Jones’ quick thinking and accurate casting technique.”
1) Does this mean he picked up an explosive device with his fishing rod and flung it to safety?
2) I am picturing Senor Ding Dong on top of his Chevy Van cracking the whip at the doorbell.
Nicole Kidman, “The Paperboy”
I don’t think I had heard of this movie until now. This is unacceptable!*
*Granted that it’s based on the old video game, stars some weiner kid as the title character and features gratuitous gore/death via rolled up newspapers
[gawker.com]
So Argo is going to win? I’m assuming Django Unchained is 90 minutes of foot fetish porn…
More like two and a half hours of pure awesomeness.
Whoa whoa whoa, since when was Rachel Weisz in a remake of Deep Blue Sea?
Now I finally know the sound of one hand wanking.
There is no way he’s getting his knifey thing out of it’s scabbard thing. That’s a fucking right angle blade.
OK someone needs to settle this whole “The Yemen” thing. I have never heard the word the before the word Yemen in my life. This season’s movies look like the culmination the long-running trend of creating films solely to win awards. I am not all that impressed.
“Yemen” refers to the country, “the Yemen” refers to the river in Yemen, into which this dude wanted to put salmon.
Whatever F- these people for this obfuscation.
Since when was “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” a comedy or musical? Are we counting unintentional comedy? Like in the trailer when they talk about swimming upstream against the tide?
I’m surprised he would go anywhere near an arabic country for a fishing holiday. With the fatwa and whatnot for The Satanic Verses still active.
Zero Dark Thirty sounds like a really cool noir movie that I’d want to see – Kathryn Bigelow – another Strange Days? YES, CAN IT BE?!
No? It’s about Osama Bin Laden – the frailest villain with the most anticlimactic death of all time? Pffffffff