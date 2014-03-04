25 Wes Anderson Movie Facts To Fill You With Whimsy

Wes Anderson’s eighth feature film, The Grand Budapest Hotel, releases this Friday and so far has been positively received (Vince’s review). The film’s IMDB page lists about half of Hollywood in the cast, with Ralph Fiennes in the starring role as a hotel concierge trying to prove his innocence after being framed for murder. If you like Wes Anderson movies, you’ll probably love it, and if you’re not a fan of Wes Anderson’s work, then why are you even reading this?
To celebrate what’s sure to be another eccentric entry into Wes Anderson’s body of film, here are 25 facts you might not know about his other movies. Now with 25% more Murray!
1. Bill Murray paid for the helicopter scene in Rushmore. How the helicopter scene in Max’s Vietnam War-themed play cost $25,000, I have no idea, but it did and Disney didn’t want to front the cost for it. Being the awesome human being that he is, Murray wrote Anderson a check to cover the costs.
2. Bottle Rocket almost forced Owen Wilson into the military. Owen Wilson helped write the movie, but initially had no plans to act in Bottle Rocket. After the movie bombed horribly at the box office, Wilson was convinced he had no future in entertainment and seriously considered enlisting in the Marines.
3. That’s not Ben Stiller’s hand with the lodged BB in The Royal Tenenbaums. It’s actually the brother of Owen and Luke Wilson, Andrew Wilson. When they were kids, Owen shot Andrew in the hand with a BB gun and the BB has been stuck there ever since.
4. Creating the jaguar shark for The Life Aquatic was no easy task. At eight feet long, the jaguar shark was one of the largest stop-motion puppets ever made for a film. The shark required five hand-cranked controls to operate its swimming function. The song “Starálfur” by Sigor Rios was used during Steve Zissou’s second encounter with the jaguar shark, but for whatever reason did not make it onto the film’s soundtrack album.
5. Bottle Rocket producer James L. Brooks was worried about Wes Anderson and Owen Wilson’s work ethic. After a shorter version of the film caught the attention of James L. Brooks at the Sundance Film Festival, Brooks helped Wilson and Anderson get financial backing from Columbia Pictures for a feature film version. Brooks was concerned about Wilson and Anderson’s work ethic though as they never took notes during meetings. After buying them plane tickets from Texas to Los Angeles, Owen Wilson tried to exchange his plane ticket for a bus ticket in hopes of pocketing the extra cash.
6. Rushmore hinted at The Life Aquatic. The book that Max is reading in the movie is Diving For Sunken Treasure by Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Cousteau of course would provide the main inspiration for Wes Anderson’s 2004 film, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.
7. Bill Murray didn’t take the Rushmore part for money. When Bill Murray takes a role on a Wes Anderson film, it’s never for the money. For his part in Rushmore Murray took home $9,000 and jokingly details in the clip below that working with Wes often involves long hours for little cash and some stale bread.
8. Indian director Satyajit Ray’s portrait can be seen in The Darjeeling Limited. The film was dedicated to Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray who’s portrait can be seen hanging above Owen, Jason, and Adrian while riding on The Bengal Lancer.
9. The bullhorn parenting in Moonrise Kingdom was based on Roman Coppola’s childhood. The bullhorn that Mrs. Bishop uses to call her children was based on a practice used by co-writer Roman Coppala’s mother when he was a child.
10. Margot’s cigarettes in The Royal Tenenbaums haven’t been made since the 1970s. I’d imagine being the prop master on a Wes Anderson film has to be one of the most irritating jobs in showbiz. Take Margot’s cigarettes for example, the brand she smoked were only ever sold in Ireland and were discontinued in the 1970s. Anderson specifically wanted this brand of smokes because it correlated with the 70s theme of the film and made Margot’s secret smoking habit that much stranger.
11. Fantastic Mr. Fox replaced curse words with just “cuss.” Dialogue that called for cursing was replaced with the alternative of “cuss” including graffiti on a spray painted wall. In an interview on Fresh Air, Anderson explained the benefit of this: “I don’t even remember. It think it was just to use the concept of profanity as a replacement for profanity itself. It turned out to be very versatile.”
12. The score from The Royal Tenenbaums appears in The Life Aquatic. The music that plays when Steve Zissou gives the tour of his boat is the score from The Royal Tenenbaums, only played in reverse.
13. The Life Aquatic is both a tribute to Jacques-Yves Cousteau and Harry Belafonte. So French sea explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau’s ship was the Calypso, Zissou’s ship is named The Belafonte and Harry Belafonte was known for singing popularized versions of Calypso songs. During the scene where Zissou is introduced to the Italian audience there is a model of Cousteau’s ship the Calypso on his desk, only painted blue instead of black.
That isn’t the helicopter scene he paid for. That scene never made it into the movie and Wes Anderson apparently still has the un-cashed $25,000 check.
is this factually documented somewhere? curious
@Burr is correct. Re-read the article, or read Vince’s post about it, [www.uproxx.com].
The helicopter scene was intended for the back and forth pranks montage, but was never used.
Actually, if you watch the movie there is a quick shot of the helicopter scene. It’s part of the montage when Max is mapping out the spot for the new aquarium.
When Disney wouldn’t pay for a helicopter for a montage in the movie, Murray wrote a check for $25,000 to provide it, which Anderson still has, uncashed.
[variety.com]
That’s a direct quote from the variety piece
I have seen this story get jumbled up a lot recently, but Burr and Paul from the Gump are correct.
@Paul from the Gump
I stand corrected. I thought I had read that they filmed it but only used the one clip from the Aquarium montage.
with a BB gun and the pellet has been stuck there ever since
Shoot a lot of guns as a kid, Joel?
is “the bb gun pellet” not the factually correct wording?
yeah, a bb gun shoots bb’s (ball bearings) a pellet gun shoots pellets
it’s splitting hairs but he is correct
Damn thats true, Its just I shot loads of bb guns as a kid and also pellet guns and also recently., but never caught the difference.
The more you know
That Vietnam play in Rushmore is the greatest thing Anderson has ever done.
Have to agree (though I tend to be fan more often than not).
Andrew Wilson can only be referred to by one name: Beef Supreme!
[www.youtube.com]
Whoa. I just realized his character in Bottle Rocket is “Futureman.” In “Idiocracy” he literally plays a MAN FROM THE FUTURE. MIND BLOWN.
I am so worried about Mordecai now! So very worried!
This I love
I need to binge on all of these movies now.
Bottle Rocket is still maybe my favorite movie of all time.
But after Tenenbaums I started cooling to Anderson’s films. Life Aquatic was good enough but I didn’t care that much for it, and I’m not sure I even saw all of Darjeeling, and the rest of his movies I fell asleep during.
Anyone else feel that way, and have insight into why you stopped connecting?
Oh yeah. I feel the exact same way. Every movie after Royal Tenenbaums has been part of a steady downward progression. There are parts of each post-Tenenbaums movies that are good, but you can say that about almost any movie. Except for Fantastic Mr. Fox of course, but that wasn’t his source material.
My theory is that writer-producer-directors can end up in situations where they do not have enough outside influence. They get focused on their own style, intricacies, quirks, and what it interesting to them, and stop working for a broad audience. They start working for themselves and there is no one around to tell them no. Quentin Tarantino has the same problem. He still puts out great stuff, but I really wish a studio could force him to cut some of his bullshit. Inglorious Basterds is an example of a great movie that could have been even better, but Tarantino was focused on people talking-what was interesting to him. That was great in the interrogation of M. La Padite, but sucked in other scenes. Most people probably wanted more Nazi killing.
Wes Anderson does the same thing, but with sepia tones and typewriters. This comes around full circle when you look at Fantastic Mr. Fox. It came smack in the middle of the post-Tenebaums decline, but was great. Because Anderson adapted the book, he didn’t provide the actual source material. He had to work to be true to something that didn’t come out of his own head.
Jesus.
I appreciate the comment, and knowing that I’m not the only one who noticed. I just can’t believe someone had already analyzed that so excellently.
And if that was something you just realized, that is even more impressive.
Although I fell asleep during Mr. Fox. I will take your word for it that is was better than the movies immediately surrounding it.
Owen Wilson helped write the first three and gave up after RT.
The second half of Life Aquatic was good.
Love Fantastic Mr. Fox
Darjeeling was meh
Moonrise Kingdom was my favorite since Rushmore
Although it is not his he did have a hand in Squid and the Whale which is like a dark Pete and Pete episode and you can see his finger prints all over it.
Auteurs are great in that they show you a note you have never heard before, but when that’s the only note they play it gets old really quickly. I have the exact same progression as you, although I am anxious to see Budapest Hotel.
I disagree. Tenenbaums is my favorite of his films but I really enjoyed Fantastic Mr Fox and Moonrise Kingdom.
That’s been my running theory on Tarantino and Wes Anderson for a while now. As much as we like to hate evil studios screwing with directors…it can be a necessary evil from time to time.
Gotta say, I loved every bit of Moonrise Kingdom. The setting, the story, the lines; but especially the music. Maybe its the whimsy talking.
:shrugs: who’s to say?
Eastbound – I don’t know, us? Isn’t that why we are talking about it in the first place?
Loved FMF and MK as well. Didn’t see the rest except for Bottle Rocket so i guess i have a untarnished opinion on WA.
I think Dajeerling is fantastic, I may just watch it tonight.
Have you thought about masturbation?
Digital – Yes, but only when i’m not actively doing it.
26. Rushmore (the school in the movie) is based on St. John’s School in Houston, where Wes Anderson went to high school and filmed a lot of the movie. I also went to St.John’s.
27. Nobody cares.
@burr is absolutely correct on the bill murray $25,000 check anecdote. It wasn’t for the helicopter in Max Fischer’s war play, it was for an overhead shot TAKEN from a helicopter. The variety story also notes that the shot wasn’t done, and Wes still has the check. Does it really make sense, in this little website story, that Uproxx says that Disney refused to pay for a scene that was so vital to the plot of the movie, that was produced anyway and DESPITE Bill Murray’s checked not being cashed? I didn’t think so, either.
Also the guy who intro’s Murray in Life Aquatic for the Italian scene is an incredibly famous Italian film expert because of course he is its a god damn Wes Andersen flick.
I suggest everyone watch that last youtube clip of Bill Murray’s Moonrise behind the scenes. So hilarious. Those pants, the dry humor…is he for real ? I mean, I get the feeling that this is his real personality. ” I had to work with a bunch of scouts and kids, and no amount of money can make that right, can it?”