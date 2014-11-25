A Comprehensive Guide To How Matthew McConaughey Will Embody ‘The Stand’s Evil Randall Flagg

In order to absorb himself into what Stephen King calls the greatest villain he has ever created, Matthew McCongaughy will have to delve deep into the well in which he stores the voices and textures he uses to paint his characters. Let’s take a look at just who Randall Flagg is, and just how McConaughey might bring him to life.
The Look: Randall is described as wearing boots, and denim jeans and jacket with “the face of a hatefully happy man, a face that radiated a horrible handsome warmth, a face to make water glasses shatter in the hands of tired truck-stop waitresses, to make small children crash their trikes into board fences and then run wailing to their mommies with stake-shaped splinters sticking out of their knees. It was a face guaranteed to make barroom arguments over batting averages turn bloody.”
The McConaughey: He’s got no problem pulling off slightly handsome and denim-clad.
The Violence: In order to quell any type of rebellion in his new world order that he built atop the rubble of Las Vegas, Randall uses brutal methods of torture and murder to put to rest any dissidence among his congregation and his enemies.
The McConaughey: Matthew has no qualms in getting his hands dirty when the time calls for it. In fact, he does crazy just as well as any other actor.
How about McConaughey plays Stu AND Randall? It’d be a challenge and he’d be perfect for both, a real schizophrenic performance. He’d get the first Nobel Prize for acting.
Love it.
Well, he’s from East Texas. Stu’s from East Texas.
He could wear t-shirts and drink beer all day.
Brilliant.
I’d line up for that.
I don’t know, I’ve been thinking Timothy Olyphant would be a perfect Stu.
@dissident Olyphant is a perfect anything.
@dissident, That may be the only way I get my wife to see these, but that is a perfect casting call.
No, Flagg and Trash Can Man
Isn’t Olyphant a little too good looking, too quick witted for Stu? Stu is a bit more everyman, a bit more droll. McConaughey will own as Flagg; the oily charm, the magnetic charisma; would be epic. Reality is, although too old now, Gary Sinise was actually a pretty good choice for Stu in the TV miniseries. Now, the rest of the cast wasn’t without issues, but Sinise was a solid choice.
Is DJ Qualls too old to play Harold?
Long Ball, Harold needs to be chubby. DJ Qualls can get knocked over in a heavy wind.
Why can’t they make a movie out of the Dark Towers series. The original Stand can stand on its own.
As long as they reivse/fix the original ending to The Stand, am in.
Ending seemed fine to me….
The stuff with Stu after the climax in Vegas was really powerful and moving shit, but it was just weird structurally I thought and made the climax of the action seem kind of dopey and too quick.
We need Captain Trips as a tag for these articles.
Almost makes up for how King ruined him in the Dark Tower.
I think Sharto Copley would make a good Trashcan Man. I could also see Walter Goggins as Lloyd Henreid.
He’s a little too old now, but Jonah Hill would have been a great Harold Lauder.
Completely agree about Jonah Hill. That was why I could sort of also picture DJ Qualls, but I guess he is too old.
Qualls is too skinny. Unless they made him wear a fat suit – whole point of Harold Lauder is he was teased his whole life, then this new life comes along, and he starts losing weight, his skin clears up, gets a girlfriend, etc…
Man, the casting for this is going to be fun. Lloyd is certainly Walter Goggins, and I think Sharto Copley would be a solid idea for Trash. I’m more interested in who plays Harold and Larry. Those two characters are going to be tricky.
Miles Teller as Nick Andros
Jon Hamm as Larry Underwood
Nick Offerman as Glen Bateman
Natalie Dormer as Nadine Cross
Hologram Ruby Dee as Mother Abigail
Edward Norton as Stu Redman
Bobcat Goldthwait as Trashcan Man
Timothy Olyphant as Lloyd Henreid
Josh Peck as Harold Lauder
And Gaffigan as Tom Cullen. That needs to happen immediately.
M-O-O-N, that spells Matthew McCongaughy.
Parker Lewis for all roles
I vote either Doug Jones or Crispin Glover for Trashcan Man.
Rainn Wilson as Harold Lauder
Rumor is, they’re going with Alexandra Daddario…
/wishitwastrue