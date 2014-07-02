A Man Dressed As A Stormtrooper Caused Some People In Kansas To Overreact

Let this be a lesson to all of you kids out there with your Vine and Snapchat and Yo and Pogs – just because you know what you’re doing, it doesn’t mean that everyone else does. Case in point, a Salina, Kansas man named Chris Burns has a newer Vine character named Stormtrooper Sam, who seems to be your average, ordinary soldier of the Empire just out and about, handling his daily errands, all to the delight of the 200 or so people who follow Burns on Vine. In fact, he loves the character and the film franchise so much that he hopes to have Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford appear on his Vine one day. Good luck!
In the meantime, there are still some people in Salina who need to learn what a Stormtrooper and Vine are, because when other citizens see a dude in a crazy ass costume holding what looks like a rifle, they’re going to freak out a little bit. At least one concerned citizen called the cops on Burns yesterday, according to KWCH, and he learned the hard way that it’s going to take some time for the squares of Salina to get around to finally watching Star Wars.
You’d think a guy walking around with a rifle would be a normal occurrence anywhere in Kansas.
You’d think they’d expect God would stop him if he opened fire.
I’m just trying to wrap my head around the idea that there are people who aren’t aware of what a stormtrooper is.
He should tell them he’s been sent by nato to round them up for the FEMA death panels.
YES
I can’t lie, the rifle is misleading. If I went around openly carrying a bat’leth, I imagine someone would eventually call the cops. Weapon props should probably be conserved for conventions.
Weapon “props.” I was at Philly Comic Con and I’d totally forgotten how many knives and swords they sell at those things. If the zombie outbreak had occurred the Philly PD wouldn’t have had time to suit up before the nerds had taken care of it.
They ARE the zombie horde.
Maybe they mistook him for a Stormfront trooper
Man, that reporters voice is so freaking irritating.
It’s sooooo nasally.
Listen, if you want to carry a weapon, or what looks like a weapon around, do it in a chipotle people. Gawd.
I don’t know why anyone was worried, those Stormtroopers couldn’t hit the side of a barn with a broom.
I liked the report. Whoever wrote the line that someone “had a bad feeling about it” should be given an award right away. And -10 points Hufflepuff to the Anchorwoman who stepped all over that line.
Even if it was a real rifle, he wouldn’t have hit anyone important no matter how easy a shot he had
– @ 0:49 : Chewbacca totally shaved !!
Ashley -HACK- Burns writes a rather fine muckraking piece criticizing the fine and decent people of Oklahoma. I’d like to remind this loser report, also a man with a girls name, that the 2012 Aurora Shooting and the 2012 Sandyhook Shooting were both carried out by armed thugs with assault rifles. Obviously, Florida Resident – state known for being A’OK with standing your ground when it comes to gunning down African American Teens – would have rather seen this nerd blown to pieces instead of having a respected officer of the community investigate.
Shame on you Ashley Burns(y).
Speaking of HACK, your bias is showing (fanboyofallcats). (S)he only only mentioned that this happened in Kansas in the title, body, and 1st tag of this post.