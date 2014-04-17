A ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Sequel Is Happening 21 Years After The Original

Let it never be said that Hollywood producers wouldn’t dig up the corpses of their own mothers if someone told them that it would guarantee them a big box office weekend. Almost 21 years after Robin Williams played a lousy dad who dressed as an elderly British woman so he could have daily access to his children, Fox 2000 has decided that Mrs. Doubtfire needs a sequel. The idea of a second run-by fruiting had already been in the works for some time, but like the dodo and Lisa Jakub’s career, it seemed to be dead.
But this sequel appears to be the real thing, as a Hollywood Reporter “exclusive” reveals that both director Chris Columbus and star Robin Williams are on board to return, presumably because their agents called them and shouted, “CHA-CHING!” and they all laughed at how easy it is to make $15 million in the entertainment industry these days. Also on board is Elf scribe David Berenbaum, who is tasked with the unenviable duty of writing a story that explains why we should care after 21 years.
My guess is Natalie Hillard is now in college and Daniel Hillard is terrified of her being on Girls Gone Wild, because that’s the perfect dated reference for a movie like this. So Mrs. Doubtfire returns as the house mom of Natalie’s sorority, and goddamnit, why do I keep giving them easy and awful ideas like this?
I still contend that the world would be much better off without a Mrs. Doubtfire sequel and with a Mrs. Featherbottom movie.
I am still waiting for Dame Edna’s grand return.
stares pensively out widow, puts gun in mouth
Mrs Doubtfire was like 75 years old in the first movie. Shouldn’t she be dead by nown or something?
Yeah, the sequel is called Weekend with Mrs. Doubtfire and her corpse is manipulated with strings and stuff.
That was awesome Rawhead. LMAO
I assume it’ll look something like this. [www.youtube.com]
Because audiences in the year 2014 love two things:
1. Sequels 20 years after the original
2. Robin Williams
a second run-by fruiting….ha!
Rape of my childhood, turtles need snouts, episode 4 >1.
*dusts off hands*
That should do it.
Isn’t this another thing that The Critic predicted?
“So Mrs. Doubtfire returns as the house mom of Natalie’s sorority”
Wow. That’s good. That’s really good. That’s probably going to be it.
Mara Wilson’s already said no.
And alas, the question of “did Mara Wilson ever actually learn to act?” will continue to go unanswered.
You think that’s ever stopped an unnecessary sequel?
I think Mork and Tobias Funke have more in common than anyone has ever considered.
Just off the top of my head: Both were in sexless relationships with women who were way out of their league; Tobias was an analrapist and Mork was an alien (anal probing); There’s no question that Robin Williams blue himself at some point. I could go on.
Will Glenn Close be playing the role of Mrs, Doubtfire?
I still think that Albert Nobbs should have been marketed as a prequel to Mrs. Doubtfire.
At least Robin Williams won’t need make up this time to look like an elderly British woman.
Wait, wait, just hear me out. Robin Williams plays a man who disguises himself as a woman but then has to disguise himself as a cross-dressing woman playing a man. Also, his children are both gay and planning same-sex weddings and Williams has to attend their weddings but he has to play both their father and their mother, which means he is constantly running in and out of the room to change costumes.
Also, in the end he’s revealed to be an asexual alien.
Also, to get the “urban” audience, can we work in a cameo by Madea?
I’m hoping that they make a Mrs. Doubtfire/Good Will Hunting cross over for the sequel. Mrs. Doubtfire 2: Hunting Season.
What the sequel presupposes is, maybe Madea didn’t go to jail.
Somewhere Steve Martin patiently waits by the phone awaiting word that the studio has greenlit Grandfather of the Bride.
You joke, but…
Somebody found a 20 year old baggie of coke and came up with a 20 year old idea.