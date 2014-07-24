A New York Theater Is Defying The MPAA And Ignoring ‘Boyhood’s R-Rating

As almost everyone agrees, the MPAA is a hopelessly corrupt tool of the larger studios, and culturally, we seem to have decided that an erect penis or exposed labes are somehow worse than someone getting shot in the face (with a gun), no matter how little sense that makes. Richard Linklater’s fantastic ‘Boyhood’ was recently given an R rating by the MPAA, despite having no violence and not much in the way of other “risqué” content. As a result, the IFC Center in New York has taken the bold step of actually using their own discretion in admitting minors. …In BED. Kidding, of course, only in theaters.
While the MPAA has assigned BOYHOOD a rating of R, recommending that no one under 17 be admitted without a parent or guardian, IFC Center feels that the film is appropriate viewing for mature adolescents. Accordingly, the theater will admit high school age patrons at its discretion. [IFC]
Of course, it’s a bit of a self-serving step, considering ‘Boyhood’ is being distributed by… you guessed it, IFC Films. Still, even if they’re doing it for the wrong reasons (and I doubt they’re making money hand over fist on the unaccompanied teenage cineaste market), it’s the right thing to do. The way the MPAA rates movies (and there’s an entire documentary about it if you’re curious) it’s almost as if they give worse ratings to any films that treat the audience as if they have the brain of an adult, regardless of whether there’s actually anything “offensive” in it. Meanwhile, if you read any gossip magazines, you realize that the absolutely worst, most destructive thing you can expose your child to isn’t R-rated movies, it’s the Disney Channel. A Scorsese movie might give a little kid nightmares, while the Disney Channel will break you psychologically forever.
Also, as an only child, the only time I saw actual kids movies as a kid was when my little league coach took me, and he’s in jail for molesting people now, so maybe “accompanied by a guardian” isn’t the safest movie-admittance guideline.
Do you have Mac from It’s Always Sunny-esque psychological problems stemming from the fact that you weren’t molested?
He did give me a semi-creepy leg massage once. He didn’t molest anyone until like 10 years later. He may have been slowly building up the courage.
So you were a gateway child?
He’s a slippery slope.
Dude was probably freaked out by Vince’s gigantic Man-Hands. I imagine they looked similar to this:
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
Good move. I’d hate to be the poor usher that has to turn away the throngs of teenagers lining up to see Boyhood.
/thread.
Do theaters really enforce MPAA ratings? In my experience growing up , theaters never denied selling kids tickets to R rated movies. The only instance I can remember getting turned away was when I was already 17, for “Boogie Nights,” because for some reason they were not selling to people under 21.
It’s supposed to be a voluntary system, but I imagine some cities might have their own local laws prohibiting the admission of children to films based on the ratings.
The Regal Cinemas by me always had cops around during the release of R-rated movies. Who would ID people a second time after getting ID’d the first time buying tickets. Annoying when a parent would buy us the tickets and then not want to watch the movie with us.
The local indie theater did not care as we were one of 4 paying customers and they eagerly welcomed us in to see Memento when we were 15 or 16.
You know, I never tried to buy an R rated ticket as a kid, even though I went to them on the reg.
My dad took me to flicks like Die Hard and Goodfellas and just laughed when I’d get kicked outta class for saying yippee kai yay motherfuckers!
Though exposing impressionable kids to that shit is how they end up growing up and hang out on sites called FILMDRUNK.
I got kicked out of The Falcon and the Snowman when I was eleven. My father had bought the ticket and I was by myself. I don’t even think there was anyone else in the fucking theatre.
I was turned away from The World Is Not Enough (Rated PG-13) when I was 11 with my 14 year old brother and we had to go home since there was nothing else we wanted to see.
My best friend and I went to see Cowboy Bebop (Rated R) when we were 14, but we were turned away and had to see Head of State with Chris Rock instead.
I was also carded for Religulous (Rated R) when I was 21, unfortunately they let me in.
They had cops checking ID at a movie theater? Mall cops or actual police?
Though it wasn’t a problem when my parents took my brother and I to see Starship Troopers when I was 9.
Kill Bill was the first movie I remember getting carded and rejected for. Ten 14 year olds instead bought tickets to see Radio and just snuck in.
“the theater will admit high school age patrons at its discretion.”
“Hmm…I don’t like your haircut, no Boyhood for you!”
Back in the day it used to be MTV that was full of inappropriate spank material disguised as music videos.
Now it’s Disney channel.
Thanks, Disney. You know what you’re doing and so do we.
Underage cineastes are probably watching a Chinese rip as we speak. But kudos to IFC for trying to restart the Greyhounds full of teens heading for New York movement.
I worked at two multiplex theaters in two different states throughout my college years, another one a few years ago when I found myself out of work, and a video store in high school. During all of that, no one gave a flying fuck if underage kids went into or rented an R-rated film. The ratings system has failed for decades and it will continue to do so for as long as it continues to exist.
Quick story: I was working the door at a theater one night and a 13/14 year old walked in by himself holding a large pizza and wore tinted, aviator sunglasses that were much too big for his face. Without saying a word and full of rare teen confidence, he simply pointed to the top of the box where his ticket was sitting. It was for an R rated film. I waved him right on in.
Ooops… *mirrored*, aviator sunglasses
And yet the fucker at the theater the other day wouldn’t let me go in with my shitty Montana’s leftovers. It’s like, dude, I’ve already eaten. He was definitely overzealous but also, I suspect, slightly developmentally delayed.
I wanted so badly to go off on him, but as bad a person as I may be, I’m not going to yell at a somewhat autistic 35 year old man working as a ticket taker at a theater. Feel free to congratulate me on being such a stellar human being below.
Gotta love the kid’s balls, even if he was wearing a paper-thin disguise.
So, how many slices did it cost him to enter?
A week later, the kid, exact same disguise, walked onto the set of a porn film and that’s how the legend of James Deen was born.
(obviously this was supposed to be a reply to Crispin’s post)
Canada has a similar rating system for its theaters. I was able to see The Matrix when I was 11 because my Mom accompanied me.
Best theater experience of my life. White people kung-fu fighting blew my 11 year old mind.
What about Samuel L. Jackson?
