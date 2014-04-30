A Scientific And Definitive Ranking Of The Stars Of ‘Mean Girls’ Post- ‘Mean Girls’ Careers

So instead of putting some kind of “where are they now,” I thought in this case it would be more appropriate to rank the careers of the core Mean Girls cast based on highlights and low-lights, which I then have tabulated to produce a 1-10 ranking to see which cast members have been the most successful by UPROXX standards. Here we go!
Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels)
Career Highlights: Uhh, it looks like he was in a couple of episodes of Veronica Mars during the 2004-2005 television season?
Career Low-Lights: His IMDB page is a veritable who’s-who of TV movies I’ve never heard of, and he also had a part in Van Wilder: Freshman Year. I guess plus side: At least he’s been consistently working?
Overall Ranking: 2.4
Daniel Franzese (Damian)
Career Highlights: Looks like a bunch of low budget indie flicks over on IMDB and straight-to-DVD stuff. Bonus points for writing a sweet coming out letter to his Mean Girls alter-ego Damian.
Career Low-Lights: I Spit on Your Grave (2010). Ick, really dude?
Overall Ranking: 2.9
Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners)
Career Highlights: Maxim cover girl in November 2013. Since Mean Girls, other than a TV movie here and there, she’s done almost entirely voice-over work — which is tragic for obvious reasons.
Career Low-Lights: Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta! (2012).
Overall Ranking: 3.2
Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron)
Career Highlights: It hasn’t been all Peanut Butter ‘N Sh*t with Lohan, since her downward spiral didn’t really start spiraling until a year or two following the release of Mean Girls. Let’s remember: Herbie Fully Loaded (2005), A Prairie Home Companion (2006), Georgia Rule (2007), and a critically acclaimed stint on Ugly Betty in 2008.
Career Low-Lights: I Know Who Killed Me, (2007) Labor Pains, (2009) Liz & Dick, (2012) The Canyons, (2013) guest-starring roles on Anger Management, (2013) 2 Broke Girls, (2014) her Oprah reality show, and pretty much her entire personal life which I’m counting because it’s impossible to not weigh that into the factors of her overall career trajectory.
Overall Ranking: 4.8
Enhhhhhh while I totally agree Lacey Chabert is completely wasting her….talents, Tina Fey doesn’t deserve a perfect 10. Remember Admission? How do you take a rom-com with Paul Rudd and dud so spectacularly? IMDB 5.4! With -Paul Rudd- as your love interest?
That’s not perfect 10, man.
Yeah, Date Night wasn’t exactly “write-in-my-diary” worthy, either.
But compared to her co-stars? Yeah, Tina Fey is the undisputed winner of this contest.
I guess Baby Mamma was so bad that everyone forgot about it. The only highlight to that POS was Steve Martin as Fey’s hippie boss….
…and Kevin Nealon did a much better job playing the exact same character in “Grandma’s Boy” a year or 2 before it (the only highlight to that movie to).
Baby Mama wasn’t terrible. Also, Kevin Nealon is fucking great. He can do no wrong.
@Steve baby mama is fucking great you dolt.
Tina Fey’s self-satisfied post-30 Rock advertising career should knock her down a few notches, too. The woman claims to be against all the fake female stereotypes then does fucking hair dye ads and “I’m such a perfect mom” credit card ads. Fuck her!*
(*right now that is, because I do love her overall)
@Mardukas – show me specifically where she said she was against women doing hair product ads and credit card ads playing up her “mom” angle.
not to mention, she talks about her kids and motherhood basically during every interview she does.
Admission and Baby Mama were colossal pieces of shit.
Admission really wasn’t a rom-com. It was either a dram-com or a dram-rom with a hint of com. Primarily a drama, I’m saying. I think it really kinda got away from whoever wrote it, and never really made up its mind on what it wanted to be. But it wasn’t that bad.
@JJ Jr. – it’s certainly not a mark against her. It’s mediocre and forgettable at worst, which in hyperbolic mouth breathing internet troll speak is “garbage” or whatever.
Yes dissident, anyone with an opinion different from yours is a “troll.” Fuck off.
@Malia – Something needs to earn “a colossal piece of shit” insult, and simply being bland and boring certainly doesn’t do it.
Calm down, bro.
@dissident. Literally all you do is troll this site, commenting on every thread, and getting upset when someone calls your pussy ass out. You got Gaslight in your sig, are you from NJ? Tell me where so we can meet, and I’ll knock your fucking teeth out.
“bland and boring” -> Baby’s Mama? Agreed.
@Demosthenes – i was talking about Admission only. Nice try though.
I really say “really” way too much.
I can’t believe Mr. Duvall was left out! Let’s check his IMDB page…
[www.imdb.com]
Hmmm…. oh… oh dear…. wow…. From one extreme to the other, huh? Yeah, let’s just leave him out of this.
He’s the mailman on Bob’s Burger’s. Respect.
Read this list in reverse and it doubles as “Mean Girls Cast Members I Want to Fuck in the Face”
Also, where is Tim Meadows??
Lohan should get points subtracted for looking like she’s in her 40’s now. Kids, don’t do drugs.
Lizzy Caplan also got bitten by a giant crab-grasshopper and subsequently exploded in ‘Cloverfield’ (2008).
I know we all love Liz Caplan, but McAdams and Seyfried are movie stars. That’s the better career. Caplan is but an internet darling.
Also- Red Eye was good, dammit!
Yeah, this list is all whack. Your average TV fan couldn’t even name Caplan by her stints of canceled shows.
And McAdams is a better actress than Seyfried, hands down. Seyfried looks like a confused Sam Cassell who gets naked in movies to make them interesting.
@Panther Joe – you should never speak ill about Seyfried getting naked. it makes me want to smack the stupid out of your face.
Glad someone else is speaking up for Red Eye. That was a good movie; or at least it wasn’t bad enough to earn “low-light” status over all that romantic time-travel bullshit she’s done.
After some quick Google searches, Lacey Chabert is the ONLY one I can’t see shots of her naked boobies. So she is ranked LAST in my opinion. Last place by a mile!
Quit being such a prude and show dem thangs! I mean you didn’t spend your Party of Five money on implants to not show them off right?!
Unless, maybe, in your young haste, you rushed a bad boob job and have some lopsidedness and scars. That sucks Lacey. But if I’m wrong… prove it GIRL! Quit being so MEAN!
Well I’ll be darned. I never knew McAdams did a nude scene.
Looks like it’ll all work out for ol’ Liz Lemon.
Save the date is shitty as fuck, theres no way Caplan is better than McAdams, Rachel has dat ass dat wont quit, plus she was married to baby goose. I declare these power rankings to be a travesty and will not share on facebook or twitter.
Poor Diego Klattenhoff doesn’t make the list? Sure, he was a largely irrelevant supporting character on Homeland but at least he was on the good years (year?) of Homeland and that puts him one up on Bennett and Franzese.
McAdams should clearly be #2 on this list, it’s not even a debate.
Thanks, but I already know where Planned Parenthood is.
Are you trying to imply that Lohan is almost half as good as Tina Fey? Time to rethink the scoring system.
Lizzy Caplan would trade her career for Amanda Seyfrieds without thinking twice
Even though it didn’t perform well (due to spectacularly poor marketing), About Time should definitely be a highlight for McAdams. Although her wigs were terrible.
Daniel Franzese looks like a beefier Peter Sarsgaard.
@Verbal, rape angle? I’ve watched the film several times and nothing like that ticked my radar.
About Time Traveler’s Wife?
@Tim Was Tim, About Time Traveler’s Wife in Paris.
It was technically before Mean Girls, but I think McAdams deserves credit for being on Slings&Arrows. That show was awesome.
Why was Tim Meadows omitted from this list? Is it because he didn’t have a career after “Mean Girls”?
Awwwww. I liked Red Eye.
So for Amanda seyfried, does Jennifer’s body count as a highlight or lowlight.
How was Hot Tub Time Machine left off of Lizzy Caplan’s career highlights?
Masters of Sex is better than anything Seyfried or McAdams has ever done, so I agree.
Good show but don’t get ahead of yourself
WHERE THE HELL IS GLEN COCO
I’d be “unscientific” all over Rachel Mac.
Just seeing Seyfrieds rack in Lovelace gives her top score hands down…I was dying 2 see those puppies when Big Love was on
Alpha Dog is considered a career highlight? LOL ok
Poor Tim Meadows