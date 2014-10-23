A Universal Studios Employee Has Been Sued For Allegedly Calling Thirteen-year-old Girls ‘Sluts and Whores’

Every Halloween, Universal Studios offers a live-action show designed to entertain indulgent parents and their indulged children. This year, however, the show went a little too far when one of the park’s female employees decided to taunt two thirteen-year-old girls by calling them “sluts” and “whores” and offering them up to the “highest bidder in the audience.” It was all casual fun/a tremendously damaging lawsuit in the making.
According to Mashable, the theme of the night was The Purge: Anarchy, so the park’s employee took a little creative license – in keeping with the theme of the movie, duh!- when it came time to perform.
“I don’t know what you are, because you are a bunch of whores, that’s for sure,” the woman can be heard saying.
When a man nearby looked confused, she clarified:
“No, not you honey, it’s the girls.”
Strangely enough, the defendant then decided to expand her creative repertoire, and offered to pimp both girls out “to the HIGHEST bidder” in the audience.
“The bidding starts at 200 grand,” she replied.
I mean let’s not lie – 200 grand is a pretty good price, given inflation – but offering kids up to strangers as sexual prey is totally disturbing/completely illegal, even on a fictional level.
Both girls, Roxy Fisher and Kayla Beals, will be represented by the famous feminist attorney Gloria Allred. When the clients’ mothers initially approached Universal, they received no response. Neither family is seeking monetary compensation at this time but both have expressed strong interest in the park’s “skip the line” coupon.
Shouldn’t this type of attraction be age restricted, thus preventing this type of incident? I feel like a horror haunt based on an R-rated movie about lawlessness & anarchy should (in theory) be full of “offensive” behavior therefore inappropriate for 13 year olds. Let’s forget that The Purge: Anarchy sucked & shouldn’t be part of ANY halloween festivities.
Interesting twist that it’s a woman calling them that. And score on geting Allred.
For the rest of the world, 2 13 year old girls being called sluts and whores is outlandish.
For the girls, it’s 3rd period.
wasn’t the plot of the movie people being bought/sold for murderin’?
I think so. I hate Gloria Allred.
I was actually there that night, and its all a part of the act. those girls could have walked away BUT THEY made the decision to stay and by doing so to make the decision to be a part of THE SHOW. Right on the website it states very adult theme night. Why would you send teenage girls ALONE to an adult theme event? It was all a part of the show they were STUPID enough to participate. No one held a gun to their heads and made them stay. They wanted to have the glory in the spotlight and then they regretted it. THE PARENTS are to BLAME for not being there at an adult theme event where they could have stepped in and taken the kids from the scene. If the girls were old enough to go by them selve to this event. They are old enough to handle the adult theme situations that took place. Otherwise dont send your kids to an adult theme event, where Univesal sets out a warning about what could happen!!!!!!!!!