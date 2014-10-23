A Universal Studios Employee Has Been Sued For Allegedly Calling Thirteen-year-old Girls ‘Sluts and Whores’

Every Halloween, Universal Studios offers a live-action show designed to entertain indulgent parents and their indulged children. This year, however, the show went a little too far when one of the park’s female employees decided to taunt two thirteen-year-old girls by calling them “sluts” and “whores” and offering them up to the “highest bidder in the audience.” It was all casual fun/a tremendously damaging lawsuit in the making.

According to Mashable, the theme of the night was The Purge: Anarchy, so the park’s employee took a little creative license – in keeping with the theme of the movie, duh!- when it came time to perform.

“I don’t know what you are, because you are a bunch of whores, that’s for sure,” the woman can be heard saying.

When a man nearby looked confused, she clarified:

“No, not you honey, it’s the girls.”

Strangely enough, the defendant then decided to expand her creative repertoire, and offered to pimp both girls out “to the HIGHEST bidder” in the audience.

“The bidding starts at 200 grand,” she replied.

I mean let’s not lie – 200 grand is a pretty good price, given inflation – but offering kids up to strangers as sexual prey is totally disturbing/completely illegal, even on a fictional level.

Both girls, Roxy Fisher and Kayla Beals, will be represented by the famous feminist attorney Gloria Allred. When the clients’ mothers initially approached Universal, they received no response. Neither family is seeking monetary compensation at this time but both have expressed strong interest in the park’s “skip the line” coupon.