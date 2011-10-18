Actress sues IMDB for revealing her age

An unnamed actress is suing IMDB for a million dollars after she says they revealed her age. She says she never revealed her age and that IMDB obtained it from her credit card information and posted it publicly without her permission. Oh come off it, Jennifer Aniston, everyone knows how old you are.
…actress is demanding $1 million from Amazon.com, accusing the company’s popular movie Web site, IMDb, of revealing her age by using her credit-card information.
The actress, who filed the federal suit in Seattle as “Jane Doe,” says she was keeping her age a secret because if Hollywood producers knew how old she was, she’d get fewer roles.
“In the entertainment industry, youth is king,” the suit says.
“If one is perceived to be ‘over-the-hill,’ i.e. approaching 40, it is nearly impossible for an up-and-coming actress, such as the plaintiff, to get work.”
The woman’s exact age isn’t listed in the suit. It says she is living in Texas.
She claims in the suit that IMDb, which is owned by Amazon, got her private information in 2008, when she subscribed to the site’s pay service, IMDbPro.
“Shortly after subscribing to IMDbPro, plaintiff noticed that her legal date of birth had been added to her public profile … revealing to the public that the plaintiff is many years older than she looks,” the suit says. |NYPost|
Yeah, well Dominican shortstops don’t like revealing their true age either, but what happens when you get out there on the casting couch and pull a hammy? These productions have to know what kind of risk they’re getting into. It doesn’t matter how old you think you look, the closer to 40 you get, the more liable you are to blow out a rotator cuff on your producer-handjob arm, and that’s just a bad situation for everyone. I feel bad for IMDB, who were just trying to protect their producers. But good for this broad, who’s probably going to make more on this suit than she ever did on residuals.
Meanwhile, I think the 23-year-old actresses of the world should band together and file a class-action suit against Cameron Diaz for stealing all their roles of “fresh-faced secretary” and “hot, young teacher.”
over at gawker they have some more info. she’s an asian actress who changed her name… but that still didn’t get us anywhere.
[gawker.com]
Older women get a bad rap; there’s no substitute for decades of experience, ifyouknowwhatimeanandithinkyoudo.
Jack: Research doesn’t lie, Jenna. It lets us know what we’re thinking. What’s too boring, what’s too gay, what’s too old.
Jenna: What’s too old?
Jack: That’s a very good question. How old are you?
Jenna: I’m 29.
Jack: What year were you born?
Jenna: 1977.
Jack: When did you graduate high school?
Jenna: ’94.
Jack: When do you turn 40?
Jenna: 2017.
Jack: Junior high crush?
Jenna: Kirk Cameron.
Jack: Prom theme?
Jenna: Motel 30, Boyz to Men.
Jack: What movie did you lose your virginity at?
Jenna: Arachnophobia.
Jack: Theater or drive-in?
Jenna: What’s a drive-in?
Jack: Of course. I don’t know why I bothered to ask. I can tell just from your physical appearance that you’re obviously … 29.
Where are people getting gawker from? This is from page 6.
Gawker also covered it, while contributing some speculation as to who the actress might be.
So like exactly what we did here?