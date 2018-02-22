In a way, Annihilation is like Arrival meets Event Horizon meets The Abyss, and in another, it’s not like anything. The premise feels vaguely familiar for a sci-fi premise. But what writer/director Alex Garland does with it (and Garland’s version is apparently very different from the Jeff VanderMeer book on which Annihilation is based) feels unique. In fact, it’s such a model of “show don’t tell” storytelling that I kept wondering how a book about this could even be written. Whatever else it might be, Annihilation is such a singular expression of cinematic language that trying to describe it with words feels inadequate.
Natalie Portman plays Lena, a soldier-turned-biologist (sure fine whatever) whose missing husband (Oscar Isaac) has unexpectedly returned from deployment acting strangely. She wakes up to find herself in a government-controlled black site, and winds up on a team of female scientists — along with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny — sent to investigate “The Shimmer,” an environmental anomaly that could be anything from a religious event to a tear in space-time.
I don’t know how much more I should tell you about it other than that. It’s a place where weird shit happens. Also, there’s a skull bear.
The usual way sci-fi movies like this work is that there’s a big mystery, then a few Spielberg-face scenes where the characters confront that mystery, then we find out what it is and the protagonist has to kill it and/or save the Earth or protect her kid or keep the universe from imploding or whatever. In The Cloverfield Paradox, the protagonist had to accomplish nothing less than inventing cold fusion, saving the Earth, killing a bad guy, saving her daughter from a parallel dimension, and getting back home to her husband. The movie lays out its mystery, and then there’s always that moment where it has to lay its cards on the table. At that point a movie either expands the possibilities of its own universe and improves on what came before it, like in Arrival, or blows a good hand like in Passengers, or you realize it’s just been bluffing all along like in The Cloverfield Paradox.
“In fact, it’s such a model of “show don’t tell” storytelling that I kept wondering how a book about this could even be written.”
Funny, I think most book readers were thinking how a movie like this could possibly be made.
I haven’t read it, but they sound like a perfect match, despite being so different.
Garland’s said he only read the manuscript of the first book and then purposefully didn’t go back to it or read any of the sequels. He said he filmed the feelings of what he remembered and, from what I remember of the book, he nailed it.
I’m a big fan of the novels, but yeah, you’d HAVE to take liberties to make them work on the big screen. Watching the trailers and reading the reviews, I vaguely know where it’s going but mostly have no idea. And that’s kinda’ great.
You had me at Natalie Portman.
Interesting. And surprised by your review as I expected this to be much more cookie cutter despite the source material. Or at best at a jumbled mess.
Also just going to state the obvious that shitty books can make good films and good books can turn into shitty films. It all comes down to the filmmakers and how they interpret the source material. Being 100% faithful to source material doesn’t equal good filmmaking.
In fact I think being overly faithful makes for a worse movie. Lost City of Z tried to hit every bullet point in the book and kind of sucked. The Disaster Artist ignored everything but the basic gist of the book and it was pretty good. Loved both books, both wildly different outcomes.
I liked the book, but I’m 100% good with what sounds like a totally different interpretation of the source material. The book was totally sterile and analytical. Not much really happened. They spent two thirds of it in a location that sounds like didn’t even make it into the movie.
@Vince Mancini Those are great examples. Agreed. There’s also a spectrum involving all of Stephen King’s works but I’m not going to spend the time cross-referencing that.
@ReasonablySober I thought the first book was decent but didn’t finish the second.
Then there’s Unbroken, which managed to feel overly faithful, incomplete, and missing the mark all at the same time.
@Torgo Or just look at both adaptations of The Shining for one really clear example.
@Mike Keesey – There are other factors to the more faithful adaptation of The Shining being shit other than just being more faithful and that potentially not working in a film medium. Basically, Stephen King shouldn’t be in charge of making a film or TV movie. His taste and instincts are just way off in that realm.
King directed Maximum Overdrive while he was so high on cocaine he was aflight, so depending on one’s taste that’s either proof to your argument or a suggestion that he be given a Scarface-sized mountain of cocaine and unlimited budget to shoot the Dark Tower right.
I was afraid to read this because I’m looking forward to seeing it and didn’t want to know too much going in. I’m somehow more excited for it without learning any of the specifics. In short, thanks for the review. It was excellent.
It’s different enough that it doesn’t matter if you’ve read it or not. You’ll have a better idea where the movie is kinda going, but it’s still good as hell.
It’s impossible to say what was driving it without spoiling it, but I was existentially skeeved out for a ton of this movie. “Why are they still going?! I would have for sure suicided myself by now, ain’t nothing worth this.”
It feels harder to recommend than Ex Machina – which I think is almost flawless – just because of how…ethereal? it gets near the end. The best thing I can say is that it is for sure a lot of movie.
So is this another movie where Alex Garland botches the ending and has it turn into a thriller between a psycho and our main character (ala 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Ex Machina)? Please say no. Dude always has really cool ideas, but then ends things in a meh manner. I am surprised at the glowing review here considering I’ve seen other reviews stating that this movie is inconsistent and a somewhat similar complaints about the ending not being fulfilling.
Plus I don’t know if this is a real spoiler since I haven’t seen it yet buuuuuuut *Begin SPOILER*
Does this movie have a problem with keeping the dramatic tension going since off the bat they tell you that only Natalie Portman returns, so everyone else on the team is just dead meat walking?***
Oh and I preface that by saying it’s not a spoiler because I think the trailers tell you this is what happens? Or I read it in some review at least. Sorry if this isn’t common knowledge.
The ending of Sunshine knocked me on my ass.
I should note I was on mushrooms.
@Mixhail it very much does not have that problem with tension.
And the very first scene in the movie is Portman being interrogated after returning, so it ain’t spoiling much either way.
Is there an Oscar Issac dancing scene? This is an important question!
Dongles Going In?
Passengers didn’t as much blow a good hand as it did fish one out of the muck and play on astonishingly. I don’t think I’ve ever been as disgusted by a character’s action in all my days.
(and I’ve seen some things… maybe I should give kudos to the film makers for pushing my buttons so effectively)
Between the source material and director, I. Can. Not. Wait. I actually might go tomorrow, and I almost never see movies on opening weekend.
Even if the reviews had been so-so, I wanna’ see how they interpret the trippy stuff from the novel so badly.
I heard rumors this was a turd because the studio dumped it on netflix internationally. Glad that’s not the case.
@Verbal Kunt Studios make dumb decisions about good movies all the time. I was too excited to worry about it this time.
I’m confused, is the idea of female scientists social justice-y or is me describing the premise of a movie social justice-y? Get ahold of yourself.
Loved it. Still thinking about it the next day.
was gonna see it today, but audience reviews are not good. Supposedly incredibly slow, boring, and the plot makes little sense. I’ll wait to rent it.
Audiences are fucking stupid. This movie is fantastic.
@Unsurprised yeah but they also warned me about It Comes At Night, so it’s 50/50. The Greatest Showman has 89% but Three Billboards 87%, so maybe they’re just all over the place.
I’m always right. I song and dance show about an exploitative piece of shit like Barnum is only going to appeal to the fat-flipper slapping idiots. Three Billboards sounds like shit that stupid people think is clever.
Anyway, I’m always right is the point.
@feck99 Go see it in theatres, don’t listen to what the idiot masses have to say about…well, anything, really.
I would just like to point out that I was a lukewarm voice of dissent on It Comes At Night. That said, this movie ain’t gonna work for everyone. It says what it says visually, without a grand explanation, in a way that kind works for you or it doesn’t.
It comes at night is dope. I’ve watched it like 3 times now. Still don’t get the hate for that movie.
But this is even better.
I keep thinking of what the shimmer was creating was basically a “cancerverse” where it just mutates and metastasizes everything within, but in a refracted and abnormal way. What gets me, though, is introducing the doctor is literally introducing cancer into that world – and I think that’s what made her say what she did before annihilating, although she didn’t really die. In a cosmic sense, nothing dies, it changes form but energy and matter can only be converted but never destroyed. To be honest, I’m fascinated by whatever swims into the shimmer from the ocean. I did like the attempt to do a non-euclidian geometry unthinkable, unknowable being.
I just finished the book over the course of two days (easily, it’s very short) because I wanted to read it before seeing the movie. Then I watched the trailer and it seemed entirely different, indeed. But I’m still very much looking forward to seeing this tonight.
Also, @VinceMancini, the book is very good and I found myself wondering how could it possibly be made into a movie. So I imagine they’ve done a good job of it.
Having seen the movie, there are certain aspects that I’m disappointed did not make it in, but that’s on purely an “I just read this book and it’s fresh in my mind and I want to see how they do *such-and-such*” level. The movie is fantastic, I agree 100% with Vince’s take.