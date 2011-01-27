Aretha Franklin Wants Halle Berry To Play Her In Her Biopic

So there’s this biopic about Aretha Franklin, and the legendary diva wants Halle Berry to play her. Halle was extremely diplomatic, and pointed out that she way, way, WAY too pretty can’t sing well enough to handle the part. ARETHA AIN’T CARE, right THR?
“Many actors have portrayed vocalists by lip-synching to the artist’s original recordings,” Franklin wrote in a letter read on the Wendy Williams show Monday.
Berry joked to Ryan Seacrest before the Golden Globes: “Someone should tell Aretha that I can’t do her justice.”
This reminds me of the time I was in talks with Hollywood producers to produce a movie about my life. I told them I really thought the role could only be played properly by Paul Newman. That’s the only actor that I felt could display my breathtaking handsomeness, but also capture the white hot passion I burn with under the surface. Not one of these no-talent haircuts you see headlining movies today. They got really confused, and said, “Uh, DG… Paul Newman has been dead for over a year. And he was 83 when he died.” I said of course I didn’t want a corpse to play me. I’m not stupid. I wanted Paul Newman from 1960 to play me. You know, back before The Hustler came out and he became a star. Handsome, humble, 1960 Paul Newman, or the deal’s off, I said. Never heard from them again, but glad I stuck to my guns.
In conclusion, Aretha, you’ll get Jennifer Hudson and you’ll like it.
Bonus Halle Berry after jump
The Mighty Feklahr is sure someone will make a Gabourey Sidibe joke here.
Aretha Franklin – the role Keenan Thompson was born to play.
I was promised bonus Halle Berry!
*checks watch*
They should get Gabourey Sidibe.
Surprise pick: Nic Cage.
Whoops. Video added.
Somebody tell Montana Fishburne not to swallow that Clorox just yet…
Wait… Jennifer Hudson still works?
If Jennifer Hudson plays Ms. Franklin will that mean she will have to put all that weight back on plus more? Weight Watchers will kick her ass. Then eat it.
Have you seen Jennifer Hudson lately? She was on that Tina Fey award thing on PBS and she looked great.
Not Halle Berry great, but who does?
@ Donk
not before she pours some on her butt. Had to do it.
Who cares about who’s going to play the adult Aretha? I’m more concerned about which 13-year old they’re going to get for the sex scenes.
Xzibit is casting Aretha Franklin to play Aretha Franklin in the Aretha Franklin movie.
Tyler Perry is checking my watch. Why is he crying?
Montana Fishburne would be better suited to play Urethra Franklin.
I also want Halle Berry to play me in my biopic.
What? I masturbate a lot…
The “It’s So Cold In The D” gal gets the lead and sings a duet with Ted Williams or GTFO. (“It’s So Cold In The Y”?)
Keenan Thompson.
Once he gets his wig on I defy you to tell them apart.
I vote Vivica Fox. I don’t care what the category is . . . if it involves black actresses I ALWAYS vote Vivica Fox!
F that! I just came up with the perfect casting!
2 words: Toni Braxton!
Halle Berry = Aretha PRANKlin
B-I-S-C-U-I-T find out what it means to me.
We can just shave Mancini’s ass and teach him to walk backwards
A Wreath a Hangin’ is my favorite southern Christmas song.
I think they should give strong consideration to someone from Will Smith’s family.
The Wire’s Isiah Whitlock Jr in one of Eddie Murphy’s fat suits? How about Queen Latifa? They have the same shoe size.
When I see Halle Berry, all I can think about is Urethra Wanklin.
Eddie Murphy was driving over to discuss the part of Marvin Gaye, but got delayed when he blew a tranny.
Wait… Jamie Gertz is black?
Kevin Smith in blackface or GTFO.
You’ll need…like a case of Berries for that.
Franklin Comes Alive!
“It ain’t easy bein’ fat … it ain’t easy bein’ brown…”
What, like Martin Lawrence is busy?
Tempestt Bledsoe would do it, and for cheap.