Armond White’s Battle: LA review might be his Armond Whiteyest yet

Three meaningful visual symbols are connected in Battle: Los Angeles. The first: A soldier sees a jar of mints on an officer’s desk (“They’re pretty old”), and he reaches in and grabs a handful. Second: Cut immediately to soldiers visiting a military cemetery with tombstones splayed across a hillside like fallen tablets.

Finally: Fresh from combat, Staff Sgt. Nantz (Aaron Eckhart) sees a supply table stocked with ammunition and grabs a handful of bullets for the next round of fighting.

These moments distinguish Battle: Los Angeles from a mindless action movie about aliens attacking Planet Earth.

When you put the equation of candy-death-bullets in context, it evokes the ambiguity of our leisure culture’s fascination with violent movies and video games and, conversely, reproves our media culture’s pervasive distaste for all things military.

Despite Battle: Los Angeles’ indulgence of apocalyptic thrills, its determined dramatization of how mankind (specifically, Americans) rally against outside threat addresses a more interesting reality than the insipid, confused, sociological metaphor of District 9.

Not all movies swing toward Liberal consensus and Battle: Los Angeles veers away from hip pessimism (Tupac and Dr. Dre’s “Shake it, baby!” chorus from the song “California Love” opens the film) and trendy skepticism (“One thing is clear, the world is at war!” blares alarmist news media). Remember when the Pentagon asked Hollywood screenwriters to devise possible terrorist scenarios after 9/11? They couldn’t have expected better than this.

