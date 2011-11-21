Arnold Schwarzenegger is the reason DVD commentary tracks were invented

When most people do DVD commentary, they generally try to give you some interesting background on whatever scene is playing — behind-the-scenes stories, the challenges of shooting something, continuity mistakes the viewer might have missed — sort of like pop-up video on VH-1. In this clip from the Total Recall commentary track, Arnold Schwarzenegger describes what’s happening on screen so literally that watching it feels like your brain is melting. Everyone commenting on it and the person who originally put it on YouTube all swear that this is the real DVD commentary and not an Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonator, and the only thing that keeps me from total disbelief of that is that it’s so completely absurd that it couldn’t have been imagined before it happened.
I used to have a roommate whose boyfriend was from Venezuela. He spoke perfect English, but he’d watch TV at our house all the time, and no matter what he was watching — The Simpsons, judge shows, Maury, whatever — every five seconds he’d say things like “Whaaat?”, like everything on TV had him completely baffled, even if it was just Homer going to the store. I couldn’t figure out how someone could accept the basic premise of television, that there were these people who’d been captured by a light-sensitive device, their images transmitted through space in invisible waves and captured on this box and played back for our entertainment, while seeming mystified by even the most mundane plot point, like Bart riding a skateboard, or Jerry Seinfeld drinking coffee. The best explanation I have for Arnold’s DVD commentary is that it sounds like one goofy foreigner barely grasping the concept of moving pictures trying to explain one to another. Like, this is the explanation my Venezuelan roommate was expecting every time he asked the TV what I’d always assumed were rhetorical questions.
Assorted quotes:
“Hello this is me Arnold Schwarzenegger, and this is me on the screen here riding towards the camera.”
“It was a great scene because she is trying not so hard for me not to see the news.”
“Here this is my job, I am a construction worker.”
“It’s the funniest thing, she’s trying to steal the suitcase.”
“This scene is unbelievable because my frustration about the taxi cab, he does not understand where I want to go.”
[see also: Arnold’s commentary on Conan]
He does the commentary in his own life as well: “Hi, this is Arnold Schwarzenegger and this is me fucking my ugly maid”.
This is me typing, I am making a funny comment this video, then I will hit “enter” and reload the COTW page for the next three hours hoping someone nominates it.
Better than his Pumping Iron commentary: “Here I am cumming. Also, here I am cumming. In this scene, I am cumming.”
Poor Maria, I bet his play by play was super annoying in the sack.
“now I am looking at mahsalf in da mirroir but you think I arm looking at you, I am humping now”
This is a wonderful comment of me making a comment about comments.
His commentary for “The 6th Day” must be agonizing: “This is the me who isn’t the real me talking to the real me about how many me’s have been made without the me who isn’t the me who isn’t me knowing about it. And there’s Michael Rapaport.”
Other assorted quotes:
“This is me governing my state and there i signed that bill I didn’t read. Then I smiled and kissed my pen that I had.”
“This is me getting yelled at about that kid I fathered from that time when the maid bent over at just the right angle and it reminded me of this time I banged that waitress../ /..fell to the floor crying all over the place so I just left a few twenties on the nightstand while she was in the bathroom.”
“Yes, yes, I love pez but do they add something to it like pop rocks or something because my mouth gets kinda foamy when I eat them?”
“Now here I am explaining to my wife that I did not get the maid pregnant and that she really just has three boobs like in the movie but one of them is bigger and on her stomach. Ah, I love that scene.”
What of the commentary for the Kuato scene, WHAT?! [www.youtube.com]
They should’ve just put up the whole thing. Schwarzenegger and Verhoeven capture lightning in a small, greasy bottle of sex oil.
Imagine the anger and confusion he’ll have when he records his commentary for the remake.
The original idea was to have this as a descriptive video track for the visually impaired (or to use Arnold’s original, less PC terminology “Ahnold tells moofies to da blind kids”), but that idea had to be scrapped due to Arnold’s constant use of the phrase “Now look at dis heah”
“This is me looking at one of my most favorite things: Mulatto ass.”
Political office demands an attention to detail.
I hope he writes his memoirs as governor in the same style:
“Oh-kay, hee-yer I em with der maid. Dees is der pahrt whe-yer I lehrn that I gave her a baby and I em like ‘Wha-oa-oa-oa-oa!’ You’ll see.”
On second thought, maybe not.
“In dis scene I am confused as to how, given the amount of gin joints in the world, a woman with which I have had a complicated relationship with has decided to patronise mine. The probability of this happening is not likely.”
His commentary on the Shoah DVD is tremendous.
You know how some actors become directors? I get the feeling that Schwarzenegger would be the worst director since…since…nevermind. My terrible directors knowledge is inadequate for the metaphor I’m going for here.